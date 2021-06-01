Jeff Bezos goes to Hollywood





The past month has been a busy one for Jeff Bezos: He announced that he was officially going to resign of his role as CEO of Amazon. Amazon acquired MGM for $ 6.5 billion Simon & Schuster released Amazon Unlinked: Jeff Bezos and the invention of a global empire, a properly titled biography. Biographer Brad Stone tweeted an excerpt from the book in which he touched on Bezos’ signature ability to reduce complex issues to their most essential essence with this list of ingredients for epic storytelling: < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> A heroic protagonist who experiences growth and change A compelling antagonist Fulfillment of a wish Moral choices Diverse world building Urgency to watch the next episode The challenges of civilization Humor Treason Positive emotions Negative emotions Violence In what is apparently an effort to fortify Amazon Primes by stepping up the battle against AT&T’s newly spin-off Netflix, Disney, YouTube and Discovery, all aggressively vying for streaming media dollars, Bezos is heading for Hollywood. . As he put it in a shareholder call about the MGM acquisition, we can reinvent and develop this intellectual property for the 21st century. It also goes in the right direction by simplifying and codifying the storytelling. After a year in which the world has been stuck at home, dependent on media streaming for entertainment, it’s abundantly clear that the bloated content of the platforms is in desperate need of radical surgery. Some programming gives the impression that a given program contains each of the The thirty-six dramatic situations, an 1895 book that many writers turn to in search of intrigue. This same bloat often affects business stories that are further weighed down by dense slideshows that complicate and distract from the narrative. The solution doesn’t lie in Bezos’ epic storytelling options, as businessmen, who bristle with all that is dramatic, would struggle to create a heroic protagonist or a compelling antagonist. Instead of Concison looks at the bestselling bestseller, The Seven Habits of Highly Effective People. By choosing Seven (widely regarded as a symbolic or lucky number) in its title, author Stephen Covey also reduced complexity by simplifying and codifying its content. Using a numbering approach, think Top Ten, Five Favorite, Three Best provides an organizational structure that is often completely non-existent in the heap of slide-heavy business presentations. While there are several other organizational structures available, the numbered approach is the go-to Swiss Army Knife. Say you’re getting ready for a new product launch and marketing gives you a datasheet with six new features. When you look at them all, there is no apparent hierarchy. Each of the features is of relatively equal value. The sequence is fungible. In fact, if you look at the sequence of Coveys Seven Habits and you will see that they too are fungible. I’m sure as an accomplished writer like Covey he had a specific rationale in mind when he wrote his book in 1989. They could easily be listed in a different order and still provide the same set of lessons. invaluable to millions of readers. In all cases, the numbering brings them together in a unified structure. Find the main themes of your presentation (maximum six, or it gets too complex), put them in a common envelope, assign a number, then count down during the presentation. Follow the yellow brick road.







