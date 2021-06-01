The army renovates the temple which featured in the song Jai Jai Shiv Shankar Bollywood with Rajesh Khanna, Mumtaz





A shiv temple that featured in the famous Bollywood song “Jai Jai Shiv Shankar” located in picturesque Gulmarg had become a hot spot for visitors in the 1970s and 1980s. However, since then, no renovation or repair work has been done. ‘was performed on the temple, leaving it in a very dilapidated condition. Now the army battalion in Gulmarg, with the help of the local population, has finally taken it upon itself to repair the structure of Shiv’s temple, Gulmarg. The landscape and the paths leading to the temple have also been redesigned and reconstructed. This temple was built by Maharani Mohini Bai Sisodia, wife of former Maharaja Hari Singh of J&K in 1915. “The best example of Kashmiriyat is that you will witness a mosque, a mandir, a gurudwara and a church around this place only. The guardian of the mandir is a Muslim Ghulam Mohammad, who has been taking care of it for over 30 years. Many visitors from all over the country, the locals had wished this temple to be restored to its original state. So, with the help of the civil administration, we took the initiative to restore the temple. said Commander 161, Brg BS Fogat of the Indian Army. The Shiv I’m Gulmarg Temple is one of the finest examples of pluralistic culture in the Kashmir Valley. The guardian of the temple for 30 years is a Muslim named Ghulam Mohammad Sheikh. He was present during the function of reopening the temple. “The Shiv Temple is a testament to Kashmir’s pluralistic culture and its proud heritage. The community of Gulmarg will continue to do community service without any religious prejudice and in the true essence of Kashmir, ”said Ghulam Mohammad. The tourism department says that in the future they will beautify religious places and promote religious tourism to attract more tourists to Jammu and Kashmir. “Kashmir is not only famous for its natural beauty, but also for its religious harmony. The Kashmir tourism department will take on projects to embellish religious places across the valley in the future. We are also trying to promote religious tourism, ”said the director of tourism.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos