Superman & Lois Villain repeat classic Lex Luthor mistake





Superman and Lois’ new villain, The Stranger, shares a common setback with Lex Luthor; a complete inability to see Clark Kent as Superman.

Warning: SPOILERS for Superman and Lois Season 1, Episode 7, “Man of Steel”. The Stranger, a new villain created for Superman and Lois, was teased as being an alternate version of Lex Luthor, which is fitting given a particular development by Clark Kent. While he ultimately revealed himself to be someone else in the “Man of Steel” episode, he shares a trait with Lex Luthor; a complete inability to see that Clark Kent is Superman. However, while Lex made this mistake out of pride, the Outsider seems to have made the mistake simply because he never stopped considering the possibility that Superman had a secret identity. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Few details have been clarified on the background of the Stranger as Superman and Lois built until it was revealed that he was an alternate version of the John Henry Irons universe, known to comic book readers as the superhero Steel and an ally of Superman. One fact that stood out is that, in his world, John Henry Irons was married to Lois Lane, which led to him assisting Earth-Prime Lois Lane in her investigation of corrupt billionaire Morgan Edge. however, and Clark Kent broke into John’s mobile home to see if he could find out more about the man while Lois met him in public. When John’s AI addressed him as “Captain Luthor,” Clark knew something was going on. Related: Arrowverse Repeats Smallville & MoS’s Biggest Superman Power Struggle Artificial intelligence reported Clark’s heist when John Henry Irons returned home, showing an image she had captured of Clark. He recognized the intruder as Lois’ husband on this Earth, but dismissed him as “not important” when the AI ​​asked if Clark was a threat. Ironically, John had encountered Lois trying to arrange a meeting with Superman, having no idea how close to his nemesis the whole time he was stalking Lois and had the courage to approach her. Oddly, John’s mistake about Superman’s identity echoes Lex’s in the comics. While John Henry Irons is not a Luthor, his inability to see the obvious with regards to Clark Kent is a Luthorian flaw and a callback to the Superman comics. Many stories have played out that Lex Luthor, being arcissistic selfish then that he is, cannot comprehend the idea that anyone could have the power of Superman and just live a simple life. One of the most famous examples of this cameSuperman Vol. 2 # 2 in 1987, where Lex commissioned a team of detectives and a supercomputer to uncover Superman’s secret identity, only to refuse to accept the results when they all concluded that Clark Kent was Superman, even providing him with a stolen album made by Martha Kent, filled with newspaper articles about his son’s heroic activities. the Lex luthor of the Arrowverse showed a similar level of stubbornness towards their nemesis. Although he determined that Kara Danvers was Supergirl and that he was more than capable of connecting her to Clark Kent, Luthor refused to believe that Superman would ever pretend to be someone so ordinary. Even after acquiring the reality-altering book of fate and engaging in a multiverse murder spree where he murdered multiple versions of Clark Kent, Luthor couldn’t believe his Clark Kent, the Clark Kent of Superman and Lois, was the man of steel. More: How Each Black Superman Costume Stacks Up To Each Other (And The Comics) Riverdale star Vanessa Morgan shows off how she handles black characters

About the Author Matt Morrison

(1515 Articles published)

Matt Morrison wrote about comics before the word “blogging” was coined. He began writing for the legendary digital fanzine DC Comics Fanzing, before receiving his own column, The Mount. He has since written for over a dozen websites, including 411 Mania, Comics Nexus, and The Cult of Nobody. He holds a Masters of Information Science from the University of North Texas and a Bachelor of Fine Arts from the University of Texas at Arlington. Known as a source of trivia on the history of comics, he has lectured on the history of American comics, Japanese manga, and cosplay at over a dozen conventions and served as a expert in residence for a course in graphic novels for librarians at the University of North Texas. In addition to his work for Screen Rant, Matt is currently the editor of Kabooooom.com, the in-house reviewer of Explore The Multiverse and writes reviews for No Flying, No Tights, a graphic literature review site and anime for teachers and librarians. He also maintains a personal blog My Geeky Geeky Ways which hosts his extensive episode guide for the television series that makes up The Arrowverse as well as his comedic Lets Play videos. The little time he has is spent acting, role-playing, riffing movies, and sarcasm. You can follow his adventures on Twitter, @GeekyGeekyWays. More from Matt Morrison







