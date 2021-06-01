LGBTQ 2021 New Jersey pride events return in person in June

After being largely socially estranged and isolated from each other due to the pandemic, New Jerseys lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer community organizers and their allies are celebrating Pride Month in June with a return of certain in-person events throughout the state.

The Equality March will take place on Saturday June 12 in Atlantic City and Sunday June 13 at Montclairmarks The Asbury Park-based education and advocacy organization Garden State Equalitys, the first large face-to-face rally in over a year.

It’s an opportunity, said Christian Fuscarino, executive director of Garden State Equality, for members, volunteers and people who have advocated for important legislation to come together and reconnect after a year of virtual connection.

Fuscarino said iterations of this month’s Equality Walk will have all the appropriate precautions for COVID-19 safety, such as the encouraged use of masks, the availability of hand sanitizer, and departing routes. of the Ocean Casino Resort on the Atlantic City promenade and theFirst Congregational Church of Montclairon SouthFullerton Avenuein Montclair which will not require participants to walk through tight spaces.

There are a lot of advocates and community members walking in New Jersey.

In the first half of 2021 alone, Governor Phil Murphy signed LGBTQI + Older Persons Bill of Rights in law, preventing long-term care facilities from denying access, discharging, expelling or transferring older LGBTQ people or people living with HIV because of their identity, as well as a law streamline access to benefits for LGBTQ veterans. In May, State Deputy Valérie Vainieri Huttle, D-Bergen, introduced legislation to reduce criminal penalties for intentional transmission of HIV.

However, transgender youth in New Jersey face the possibility of the Fairness in Women’s Sport Act, introduced in Trenton in March, which would require student athletes to participate in sports based on their sex at birth, regardless of their gender identity.

The work we are doing now is having more impact than ever, from advocating for trans equality to reforming archaic HIV criminalization laws, said Fuscarino. Now is one of the most critical times to act and defend equality, especially after four years where we saw some of our rights canceled by the Trump administration.

“There is still work to be done.

A number of local pride events have been scheduled statewide for June with some towns, Boonton in North Jerseys Morris County at Township of Haddon in Camden County, hosting pride festivities for the first time.

According to Fuscarinos, there will be nearly 50 individual events taking place in June in nearly all of the 21 New Jerseys counties and this kind of hyper-local support is crucial.

There can be full equality in the law, but if individuals do not experience equality in their daily lives, there is still work to be done, and this work has to be done at the community level. local, he said. We are therefore excited by the number of local organizers who are mobilizing and responding to the call to bring equality to their local neighborhoods.

Toms River Pride, Ocean County’s third annual lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer / questioning, intersex, asexual / ally, two spirit and more festival, will be presented on Sunday, June 13 in downtown Toms River by the Exit 82 theater company and the Toms River Pride committee.

Due to the pandemic, the second annual Toms River Pride transitioned to a drive-thru event in 2020 and again attracted around 1,000 people.

We weren’t sure what to expect, but we knew that maintaining visibility and a sense of belonging is really important to the growth of the LGBTQ + community in our region, ”said Keely Davenport, company co-founder. of theater Exit 82. “And given the platform we created, we owed it to our supporters in particular to change the pride festivities into drive-through and virtual formats so that we could still instill a sense of community and belonging to our local community.

The return of Toms River Pride in-person events will include a downtown festival starting at 11 a.m. on Washington Street. The organizers will comply with all current regulations on COVID-19. Masks will be required for all indoor activities and unvaccinated participants will be encouraged to wear masks outdoors.

Organizations like Garden State Equality, the local chapters of PFLAG and GLSEN, and the Ocean Partnership for Children based on the Toms River will also be in attendance.

While there is a lot to celebrate, there is still work to be done, especially (for) our transgender brothers and (people of color) whom we understand, there is no other way to say so, under attack right now, “said Evan Phalon, chair of the Tom River pride committee.” And as the organization that created this platform, we want to make sure everyone knows we are in solidarity with these movements.

Even the minor league baseball team, the Jersey Shore BlueClaws, has embraced the spirit of pride in recent years. The team scored Pride Night for the first time in 2019, and the event returns to FirstEnergy Park in Lakewood on Friday.

With a game start time of 7:05 PM, Friday’s event will include a pride hat gift to the first 1,500 participants and post-game fireworks. There will be sections of the park designated for social distancing seats, and masks will be optional for participants.

Certainly, it’s tradition in minor league baseball to celebrate your home crowd, said team president Joe Ricciutti. And you do all kinds of nights all summer long: you do heritage nights and you do first responder nights and you do military reconnaissance. And Pride Nights are a wonderful way to welcome groups of our audience … to a big party at the ballpark.

BlueClaws Pride Party 2019 drew a crowd of over 6,000 sold-out, but it also drew around fifty protesters opposed to the event as well as around 200 pro-LGBTQ counter-protesters.

Ricciutti discussed the team’s decision to continue with Pride night in the face of some resistance.

We weren’t going to let the spirit of the party be sidetracked by a lot of noise, “he said.” People are welcome to come to the party and be a part of it, and people are able to take their own decisions. If they don’t want to support him, that’s fine too. It’s their business, it’s their choice. We weren’t going to be deterred and we weren’t going to be influenced by outside voices not to celebrate a band in our audience.

The BlueClawsreceived a presidential citation from Minor League Baseball in December 2019 in recognition of their Pride Night event, an honor that surprised Ricciutti.

When you’re in the middle you do it because it’s the right thing to do, “he said.” So being recognized by your peers in the industry for not giving in to the pressure or the pressure was very enjoyable and very rewarding. .

North Jersey Pride started off as a picnic in 2011, and blankets and baskets are returning this summer for the 2021 Pride Picnic which will take place at 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 13 at Maplewood’s Memorial Park.

North Jersey Pride Executive Director CJ Prince said that after attracting around 7,000 attendees in 2019 and going virtual in 2020, the festival has moved to a scaled-down format with security as a primary concern. Wearing a mask will be encouraged, as will adherence to state guidelines for outdoor gatherings.

It won’t be our traditional festival, because I don’t think we’re still at that point where we could have a very busy vendor yard with people on top of each other, “Prince said.” There are a lot of people in the park for the festival so we didn’t feel comfortable with that.

But still, it’s an in-person gathering at a time when many people could use a human connection, to see and be seen.

We’ve been waiting a long time to come together as a community and last year, while we enjoyed hosting the virtual Pride event, it’s not the same, “Prince said.” Our community has always really loved and benefited from the visibility of all of us together and the experience of just being there. It really was a matter of physical presence in person, so we were looking forward to it.

The New JerseyLGBTQ Pride Parade, Rally and Festival, an Asbury Park fixture since 1992 that was historically held on the first Sunday in June, is scheduled to take place on Sunday October 10 for its 30th rally.

But even after decades as a hub for the LGBTQ community and beyond, Jersey Pride, which hosted a virtual rally in 2020, faces a number of unknowns as Jersey Pride President Laura Pople , and the company look to fall.

It kind of feels like we’re working on quicksand because we don’t know exactly what the October will look like, “she said.” And so we were in close contact with the city, but the guidelines (depend on) what the governors order or limit. are. It determines what the city will allow us to do.

Even with new variables in place, Pople remains excited about the event’s return to the city.

We’ve reacted to what’s going on in the community, what’s going on in society, how the city wants to work with us, “Pople said.” We’ve been a pretty well-oiled machine year after year, because the event was held in Asbury Park, in a community with which we work very well and which is very welcoming of us. “

