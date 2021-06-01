Universal Hollywood is hiring thousands of team members





Universal Orlando Resort just announced that the theme park will be hiring thousands of team members, and now Universal Hollywood is joining and doing the same! Related: Universal Orlando Says It’s Getting Close To Normal The pandemic has put a lot of hardship on Universal Studios Hollywood as the theme park had to remain closed for over a year resulting in financial loss for the location and forcing the theme park to release many members of the team. Now Universal Hollywood is getting back on its feet, operating at 35% capacity and having incredibly high wait times. It seems that the demand for the theme park has grown so strong that a lot more help is needed. Universal has advertised a variety of positions available, from full-time to part-time to seasonal. In a recent press release, Universal Hollywood said: Universal City, California, June 1, 2021 Universal Studios Hollywood is casting a wide net to fill more than 2,000 jobs in the world-class theme park destination, offering potential employees the chance to work in the exciting entertainment industry and alongside some of the most popular. rides never created. Positions span the gamut of full-time, part-time and seasonal career opportunities. A highlight of available jobs include those in attractions, entertainment including production assistants and show controllers, customer relations, park services, wardrobe, retail, parking and food, including bartenders, baristas, cooks, bakers, food stall attendants and runners. To apply, please visitwww.USHjobs.com. A range of professional jobs are available from finance, marketing, human resources and engineering to environmental health and safety. To apply, please visit www.NBCunicareers.com. Universal Studios Hollywood brings the magic of film and television production to life, entertaining guests from around the world and immersing them in thrill rides like Jurassic World The Ride, which now features the all-new extraordinarily realistic dinosaur, the Indominus rex , The Secret Life of Pets: Off the Leash !, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and Despicable Me Minion Mayhem, to name a few. The world-famous behind-the-scenes studio tour takes guests through an authentic production studio, home to iconic outdoor sets and soundstages used in more than 8,000 movies and TV shows, as well as rides dynamics based on movies such as King Kong 360 3D. and Fast & FuriousSupercharged. More information about Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal CityWalk is available atwww.UniversalStudiosHollywood.comRegular updates can be found on the Universal Studios Hollywoods Twitter.@UniStudios,Facebook-Universal Studios Hollywoodand Instagram@UniStudios. With the opening of Secret Life of Pets as well as the rework of Jurassic World – The Ride, it seems all eyes are on Universal Hollywood and guests are looking to find out about the changes and additions to the theme park. As capacity increases and more out-of-state guests visit, more team members will surely be needed. Many Californians have suffered job losses and financial hardship throughout the pandemic, so seeing such a massive hiring opportunity is fantastic for anyone in the Los Angeles County area or anyone who wants to make the commute! Would you like to work for Universal Hollywood? Which position would be your preference? Thinking of heading to Universal Studios Hollywood? Connect with Academy Travel, Earmarked Diamond Professional Travel Agents. They can filter your plans for a peak vacation at any Universal park and give you the go-ahead to planning free vacations to enhance your trip! Contact them today at 609-978-0740 or by clicking here.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos