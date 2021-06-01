5 Michigan residents hope to become LEGO Masters in new season of imaginative reality TV show

GRAND RAPIDS, MI Michigan will be well represented at the premiere of the second season of FOX’s imaginative reality TV series, LEGO Masters, on Tuesday night.

Of the 24 entrants in the competition, which requires artists from across the United States to build elaborate and original LEGO creations and complete unique LEGO challenges, five of them are from the Great Lakes State.

Michigan’s teams include Maria and Phillip Straatsma of Kentwood and Zach and Tim Croll of Gaylord. Dawn Sloboda, of Coopersville, is also competing with her brother, Jack Schwarz, who is from Ohio.

Michigan is very well represented in LEGO Masters this season, Sloboda said. I think this year we’ve had so many unusual things in our lives that we turned to something we could do at home, with family, or on our own. LEGO is a big part of it. People like us need this outlet for creativity.

Hosted and produced by Will Arnett, the voice of LEGO Batman, the series premieres on FOX at 8 p.m. tonight. Throughout the show, LEGO enthusiasts will compete with endless creative possibilities and an unlimited supply of LEGO bricks.

Season two will feature even more ambitious brick building challenges including an earthquake tower challenge, demolition derby, LEGO fashion show and more to be crowned the most talented LEGO hobby builders in the land.

Brick experts and LEGO employees Amy Corbett and Jamie Berard will also appear throughout the show until the final, in which the best teams compete for a cash prize of $ 100,000, the ultimate LEGO trophy. and the great title of LEGO MASTERS.

You can read more about Michigan applicants below.

Philip and Maria Straatsma

Philip and Maria Straatsma of Kentwood.Tom Griscom | FOX

A married couple from Kentwood, Maria is a newcomer to creative LEGO building as Philip has been building since he was a child.

Philip, a network operations manager, and Maria, a stay-at-home mom, said LEGO was a way for them to tackle challenges together. It’s something they’ve done a lot more seriously than LEGO in the past since Maria battled thyroid cancer last summer.

Being able to get out and have experiences together as a couple has been a goal for us, Philip said. We kind of have this idea of ​​saying nothing. It was a great thing to be involved to come out of this experience.

The couple share their LEGO creations on Instagram via an account called midwest_builders. Philips has completed several large-scale builds, including a replica of the HGTV 2018 dream house for Brickworld Chicago in 2019. He said his specialty is probably building construction while Maria typically builds castles and in the medieval genre. .

Maria said she would remember the experience fondly.

It was just fun to be able to experience it together so that when we got home we could look back and savor our memories. It is a shared experience for us. And it is huge.

As to why so many Michigan people love LEGO?

It’s because we need things to do during the winter, she says.

Dawn Sloboda and Jack Schwarz

Dawn Sloboda and Jack Schwarz.Tom Griscom | FOX

Dawn and Jack are a team of siblings from Ohio and Michigan who have been building together with LEGO since they were kids in the 1960s, when Dawn used her LEGO brothers to build houses for her Barbies.

Sloboda, who is nearing retirement but has worked as an industrial electrician, computer teacher, bank teller and more, said her varied background helps her when it comes to LEGO. His signature designs with his brothers include tributes to lost loved ones, scenes from movies, and motorcycles.

I think that’s part of it, she said. I can adapt and work on my feet and work with change. That’s a very big part of the stuff on the show.

Sloboda said her first thought was to apply for the show with her sister, but she joined her brother when those times didn’t work. She said the show was a great way for them to spend time together as adults, which can be difficult at times as they live in different states.

It definitely brought back memories, she said. When you grow up, you don’t always get along with your siblings. As we age, what are the important changes. Family has always been important, but it has really struck home since we lost our parents. Hes in Ohio and I am in Michigan so we don’t see each other as much as we get married. It was a great time to be by her side for hours and hours and hours. It was an amazing experience.

Zach and Tim Croll

Zach and Tim Croll from Gaylord.Tom Griscom | FOX

Zach, a student, and Tim, a business growth strategist, are a father and son team from northern Michigan. Zach, a longtime LEGO collector and builder, said he infected the rest of the family with the LEGO virus, including his father.

Together, the duo buy loose LEGO bricks for MOC (my own creation) builds such as castles and elaborate landscapes.

Tim also uses LEGO in his daily life as a visual teaching tool for clients looking for ways to grow their business. Father and son agree that being on the show has been a great bonding experience, but in different ways.

It meant a lot to do this together, Tim said. Yes it’s a contest, yes we want to win and go through the process, but for me the value of the show was doing it with Zach so we could share that experience. He’s an 18-year-old whose move. He makes the transition and enters a new season as an adult. It was truly a special way to commemorate this transition from being a father-son to being adults together. We can talk about different things now.

I see it a little differently, Zach added. I see it like, this is just an adventure and there will be more to come. This is the launch pad, what can we do now?

Both father and son said they have been overwhelmed with support from the Gaylord community since announcing their participation in LEGO Masters. Tim also stressed the importance of spending time with his son in a world filled with distractions.

It is really important that parents spend time with their children in areas that their children understand, he said. There is nothing more powerful than when parents can communicate with their children. LEGO is the way to do it.