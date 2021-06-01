Let These Bollywood Celebrities Make Sure Your Nails Are Forever On Fleek





You might have the perfect outfit, a designer handbag to go with it, a flashy pair of heels and yet your outfit might be completely incomplete if you don’t have your nails perfectly manicured. Fresh paint on your nails does more good than you might imagine for your outfit by completely enhancing your look. In short, a fabulous wash of color on your nails can do wonders for your outfit and our favorite celebrities know it. For many celebrities, their perfectly painted nails are as important as their hair and makeup. On Nail Polish Day 2021, we’ve taken the initiative to give you a rundown of all the celebrities you should be inspired by. Floral, funky or feminine, whatever your style, we bet you’ll recreate one for your next nail art date. Also read: Nail Art Ideas 2021: Have You Tried These Hot Nail Art Trends During Lockdown? Everything you need for beautiful colored nails (903 Ratings & 5597 Reviews) (69 ratings & 104 reviews) 5 Bollywood Celebrities and Their Perfect Nails 1. Suhana Khan Suhana Khan is known for her stunning nail designs that she goes the extra mile to do especially in Dubai. Even with her minimalist dresses and casual chic outfits, it’s still her nails that stand out better than anything else. 2. Priyanka Chopra It wasn’t too long ago that Priyanka Chopra was dripping gold for BBMAs where even though her sheer Dolce and Gabbana dress stole the show, her fingernails were sure to add to the pizazz. Her perfectly glamorous look was topped with her neutral coffin nails with just the right gold accents to dazzle them beautifully. Priyanka Chopra’s nails for BBMAs 3. Shanaya Kapoor The world is taken by storm with the latest trends of the year 2000 and while her dressy sense is as fabulous as it gets, her nail art is an extension of this very elegant trend. Think of the funky colors and elements that sure put the fun into funky, this is what Shanaya Kapoor likes to achieve when it comes to her naturally rounded tips. Also read: Locked nail care: How to take care of your nails at home 4. Athiya Shetty Speaking of minimalist beauty, we can’t help but fall in love with Athiya Shetty’s floral aesthetic that easily guarantees spring all year round. Her love for everything minimal extends to her naturally sculpted nails and the least you can do is recreate it for an endless springtime mood. 5. Banita Sandhu We can often spot Banita Sandhu in her millennial chic style on the streets of London, but never without her gorgeous twists with the usual rounded French tips. Whether it’s multi-colored tips or her recent matcha color pick, it’s hard to pick a favorite. To buy more beauty looks, click here. Also read: Summer Nail Art Trends 2021: 5 Perfect Models For This Season Warning: The Swirlster Picks team is writing about things we think you’ll like. Swirlster has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.







