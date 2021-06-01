Not me, Sonu Sood is a superhero, KTR replies to the Twitter user. The actor reacts | Trend

A healthy conversation between actor Sonu Sood and sitting Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) chairman KT Rama Rao won two hearts. Their Twitter exchange began when KTR tagged Sonu Sood in a tweet and called him a superhero. Their conversation has since received a lot of likes and retweets, and there’s a good chance it’ll put a smile on your face as well.

It all started when a Twitter user tagged Minister Telangana in a tweet thanking him for sending him an oxygen concentrator. You have helped a lot to this day and we never forget your continued help to the people of TG. And I have to say this today, you are a real #SuperHero, the Twitter user posted.

KTR noticed the tweet and shared a response. He mentioned that he was just doing his job, but Sonu Sood can be called a superhero. He also tagged the actor.

The tweet, since its publication on May 31, has received nearly 5,000 likes and many reactions. Sonu Sood also shared a response to the tweet.

Thank you very much sir for your kind words! But you really are a hero who has done so much for Telangana, reads part of the actors’ tweet. See his full article below:

Thank you very much sir for your kind words! But you really are a hero who has done so much for Telengana. The state has grown so much under your leadership. I consider Telengana my second home as my place to work and people have shown me so much love over the years https://t.co/8LG65I0G01 – end sood (@SonuSood) June 1, 2021

This tweet has also won over internet users and has collected more than 17,000 likes since its publication 11 hours ago.

The conversation between the two did not end here.

Yes my brother, I will continue this mission. Looking forward to meeting you, when I come to Hyderabad Next! You have been an inspiration to many! https://t.co/lJu202zrxd – end sood (@SonuSood) June 1, 2021

Following this exchange, KTR shared that they are looking forward to seeing the actor in Hyderabad soon. Sonu Sood responded by mentioning that he was looking forward to a biryani from Hyderabad.

Same thing here sir.

I will get delicacies for you from Mumbai and you have to keep Hyderabad biryani ready,

very soon. https://t.co/SXQ1myvLrU – end sood (@SonuSood) June 1, 2021

What do you think of this interaction between KTR and Sonu Sood?