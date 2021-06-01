Baffert gets record-breaking eighth year, $ 300,000 Hollywood Gold Cup win as Country Grammar fights for hard-fought lead under Prat





ARCADIA, Calif. (May 31, 2021) In an ultra-game performance, Bob Bafferts Country Grammer fought the full length of the stretch and won by a header on Royal Ship, Brazilian breed, on Grade I Mondays, $ 300,000 Hollywood Gold Cup to Santa Anita. Ridden by Flavien Prat, Country Grammer clocked a mile and a quarter in 2: 02.23 and thus provided Baffert with his eighth Gold Cup wine equaling the legendary Charlie Whittingham, who recorded his last Gold Cup victory with the Hall of Famer Ferdinand in 1987. A measured second, about a half length off long distance point guard Brown Storm half a mile from home, Country Grammer took the lead halfway through the far turn, but was immediately engaged by Royal Ship on her exterior, who appeared to be in command of a Steps to the Wire, by Country Grammer fought and got the job done, giving Prat his first-ever Gold Cup victory. He ran really well, said Prat. It broke well and I was able to put myself in a good position. I was a little worried when I saw Mike Smith (aboard the Royal Ship) outside of me, I wish I had kept him inside. Mike took the lead on me, but my horse was really ready to come back. A 4 year old child foal by Tonalist who had run his first six races for east-based Chad Brown, Country Grammer made his debut for Baffert in the Grade II Californian here on April 17, finishing second by a neck to Royal Ship. First ridden today by Prat, Country Grammer was the 9-5 favorite in a field of seven kids ages 3 and up and paid $ 5.60, $ 3.20 and $ 2.60. Owned by WinStar Farm, LLC, Country Grammer, which is not Forestry Arabian Song mare, won her second participation and now has three wins in eight starts. With the winner’s share of $ 180,000, he increased his income to $ 377,320. Country Grammer and WinStarFarm jockey Flavien Prat, right, win the $ 300,000 Class I Hollywood Gold Cup on Monday, May 31, 2021 at Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. Photo by Benoit Elliot Walden and WinStar bought it to bring it to California because they thought a mile and a quarter was its distance, Baffert said. His form on land was really good last year. It looked like he had been beaten today, but he kicked in her arousal. He had a big race last time around and got beaten. He was really ready to go today and I think distance was the key. He did it with a lot of class and determination. Ridden by Mike Smith, Royal Ship was trying a mile and a quarter for the first time and was gallant in the loss, finishing about 4 lengths off the express train. Off at 3-1, Royal Ship paid $ 4.20 and $ 2.80. At first, Express Train rallied for third silver, finishing a half-length better than Rushie. The second pick at 2-1 with Juan Hernandez, Express Train paid $ 2.40 to show. The 84th Hollywood Gold Cup fractions were 22.92, 47.16, 1: 12.09 and 1: 37.18. Santa Anita Park Press Release Photo: Grammar of the country, (Benoit)







