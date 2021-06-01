Howie Mandel Teases Significant AGT Season 16 With Surprises | Entertainment

For Howie mandel, there will be nothing sweeter this summer than season 16 of America has talent.

The longtime judge is happy to be back with the group. It means the return of the executive producer Simon cowell at the panel, who recovered from his electric bike accident in August.

I said, you are back. No pun intended, Mandel joked when asked by TV Insider the first thing he said to Cowell upon seeing him in the flesh.

The comedian added: I was just happy to see the man standing in the room. I was amazed. He came to us with more energy. Do you know how they say that a pregnant woman has that glow? He had that glow, he even says he feels better than before he fell off the bike. He has that energy and is just excited to be alive and back and here. It is a pervasive feeling throughout the season.

They will be joined again by Heidi klum and Sofia vergara, with Terry crews accommodation. The judgment of the first season of Vergaras involved virtual elements and a number of production changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Mandel is happy that the actress is getting the full EIGHT experience during his second year.

It’s hard to be the new kid on the block all the time. I thought last year she had acclimated wonderfully well to a situation that I don’t think the world was acclimated to, he said. She’s probably one of the best additions we’ve had in the history of our show. She is funny, smart and beautiful. She is Sofia, she said [to us]I have never had a job like this. This is amazing. It’s funny. It was the first year. Now Simon introduces himself, he’s sitting next to her and we have an audience. It’s so much better and more exciting than she could ever have dreamed of and sharing it with us.

A welcome sight and sound for Mandel is to have a live (albeit limited) audience again, as well as in-person trials. A full-fledged animator, he feels a renewed energy throughout the theater.

It feels like we were all waiting for that light at the end of the tunnel, added Mandel, who joined the NBC competition series in Season 5. Hear the roar of the audience, the excitement of an audience, watch the show. sparkle in the eyes of an interpreter. Look to my left and see everyone out there doing what we do and love to do and be together, there is another level that has never really existed in all my years at EIGHT.

The formula for telling and heartwarming stories that unfold on stage remains the same. The format changes a bit from season 15 where cuts between auditions and live tours that normally occupy an episode will be ignored, although the process of deliberation on upcoming acts will be documented.

There are a few surprises where we just did things that have never been seen before. I’m talking about the judgment process, Mandel teased. In the mechanics of the show, we took some liberties. I think I was going to surprise the audience a few times. For production purposes, we just wanted to make it more entertaining, a shorter production than what we have. The process is basically the same.

We are constantly talking, even off-camera, and are rightfully passionate about who is chosen to go through to live broadcasts, Mandel added. The actual process is the same. The location is different. We were at Simons rather than a studio which was nicer as I didn’t need to use the public restroom. That’s all I remember. I have to tell you that the Simons guest towels are to die for.

When it comes to evaluating deeds, Mandel believes he’s become more comfortable presenting honest reviews. It has come with time and experience.

There were things at the beginning when I started that I hated. I didn’t like or wanted to see it. For the life of me, I wouldn’t have told you or put it that way because I was afraid the audience back home would turn on me. Then I realized that I had been there long enough and that I would never want to hurt anyone’s feelings or offend anyone. I think we are doing an act of service by being totally honest. I have become more honest and more novel than ever, especially this season.

No matter how many seasons there are, there is one thing Mandel will never appreciate. It is part of an act of performers. And it goes beyond just being a recognized germophobe.

Personal issues aside, I find this, incredibly, a lot of pressure, he said. I realize that each of those times when you are called on stage is a life changing moment. They will either do well or crash. It’s even worse to be in the middle because you will be forgetful. So when you are asked to be part of an act as a judge, you feel responsible for doing everything right. And if things aren’t going well, part of it is your fault. It really weighs heavily.

That doesn’t mean Mandel isn’t joining in the fun if one reads the new season’s recent teasers properly, especially with his fellow judges. And that includes making yourself a little face pie.

I don’t even know if it’s part of the show or not. It’s part of what we did for the promo. The truth is we were having fun. It wasn’t a planned time, he said. Were there four or five adults, including Terry who, when we’re on this set, were kids in a candy store on a drop-off party where anything can happen, and they are.

Besides the mess we make, we break some rules. I know some of these things, without giving any spoilers, were left on the show. We were so excited to be anywhere that we acted like four year olds, broke the rules, went crazy, and had the time of our lives.

America has talent, Season premiere, Tuesday June 1 8 / 7c