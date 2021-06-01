Mark Hamill and actor Freddy Krueger have major beef

For years, a story has been circulating online about actor Freddy Krueger Robert Englund’s involvement in Mark Hamill’s initial. Star wars hearing.

Englund’s version of the story says Hamill was a struggling actor sleeping on his couch and he encouraged the young man to try for a role in George Lucas’ new space opera franchise.

Lucas had already made a name for himself in Hollywood with American graffiti (1973), so it is not shocking that the actors wanted to participate in his latest adventure, even before knowing what the Star wars the franchise would become.

In 2018, Hamill discredited Englund’s story on social media. The actor, who is active on all of his social media accounts, wrote:

Robert was one of the many actors who told me about # StarWars -When I told my agent -She had already set up an audition and still gets mad he takes credit for it. Sleeping on your sofa doesn’t make sense! I had been an actor for over 6 years and had my own Apt. #SettingTheRecordStraight

However, in a recent appearance on the Inside you with Micahel Rosenbaum podcast, Englund once again perpetuated the seemingly bogus narrative of how Hamill was cast as Jedi Knight Luke Skywalker in the Star wars original trilogy – Episode IV – A New Hope (1977), Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back (1980) and Episode VI – Return of the Jedi (1983).

During the interview:

… Englund recounted how hed failed to land a role in Apocalypse Now, but was then taken to another production office. Someone then took me through the Apocalypse Now audition, and said, You might be right about someone here, he said. [T]hey brought me to the Star Wars audition. I don’t even think it was called Star Wars at the time. They took my polaroid as a shot, a profile and a full face and I think it was for the role of Han Solo.

Hamill, for his part, has yet to respond to the story he already wanted to share again three years later.

Will Mark Hamill return to Star wars universe?

Last year, Mark Hamill shocked the Star wars fan community by returning to the Star wars franchise as Luke Skywalker in an epic scene in The Mandalorian Season 2 finale episode.

The cameo appearance featured an aged CGI version of Hamill during the Return of the Jedi time. Thanks to Skywalker’s appearance, bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) was able to complete his mission to deliver Grogu (aka “Baby Yoda”) to the Jedi Order, effectively reintroducing the lightsaber-wielding Jedi Master into the Star wars story moving forward.

At the moment, it seems unlikely that Mandalorian Showrunner Jon Favreau and executive producer Dave Filoni will continue to use a CGI version of Hamill if (and when) Skywalker returns.

Instead, it seems plausible that Marvel star Sebastian Stan is taking on the role of young Luke. His eerie resemblance to Hamilly’s young self has been noted for years, and both actors have weighed in on rumors that Stan will play the Jedi in the unconfirmed Luke Skywalker series that may feature Luke’s. Star wars Legends wife, Mara Jade Skywalker, in the existing Star wars cannon.

Again, as of yet, neither Lucasfilm nor Disney have announced anything about Hamill’s return to the Star wars galaxy or a Luke Skywalker show.

What do you think of the fact that Robert Englund continues to perpetuate a rumor that Mark Hamill nixed years ago?