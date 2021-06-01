Navigating FYC (Ish) -Pandemic Season 1 Article – The Hollywood Reporter

The epicenter of the Emmy campaign is now 15 miles east of TV Academy’s headquarters in North Hollywood.

Instead of the organization’s state-of-the-art cantilevered theater, home to a pre-pandemic annual marathon of screenings and cocktail hours, which can be found in person this FYC season takes place in the parking lot of a 99-year-old Stadium. At Pasadena’s Rose Bowl, a handful of programmers court Emmy voters almost every night with this novelty of the COVID era – the drive-in.

On a recent evening in May, some 250 cars, including 100 carrying at least one Emmy voter, raced down the Arroyo Parkway for a screening of Bravo. Top chef. There was a photo booth in the car, a recorded message from Padma Lakshmi and the company at the top of the episode, and in a marriage of circumstances and content, self-related guests were given recreations of the meals served on the 70- foot screen via a carhop.

“The world is opening up,” said Ellen Stone, executive vice president of entertainment branding and consumer engagement for NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. She’s so confident in the gradual return to normalcy that she recently hosted the BravoCon in-person festival in October in New York City. “People are getting vaccinated,” she added. “They feel best in social situations that follow protocol and are safe.”

Sure, if you go for the ladder, it still means a drive-in. There have been car-free events – like FX’s April Season 3 Intimate premiere Pose in New York and on the subdued Disney red carpet Cruella in Hollywood – although nothing is on the cards for the Emmy campaign nomination round. For 10 nights in May, WarnerMedia hosted Rose Bowl screenings for potential big hitters such as The stewardess (HBO Max) and Easttown mare (HBO). Each accompanied a pre-recorded panel with talent. And, from May 25 to June 18, the suite of Disney TV brands will screen 12 series.

Perhaps bolstered by their recent in-person events, Disney is actually bringing talent to the scene. A Pose The event will feature a panel and musical performance by stars Billy Porter and Mj Rodriguez. Cynthia Erivo will be on hand to hook up National Geographic Genius: Aretha – just like Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis Ross for Blackish. “Campaigning live and in person has always been a powerful engine of conversation and excitement among Academy voters,” said Shannon Ryan, President of Marketing at ABC Entertainment and Disney Television Studios. “Providing a safe and innovative live experience to celebrate our contenders was a priority for us.”

For pricing strategists and marketers, the scope of these events is a welcome change from the first phase of Emmy FYC in 2020. Not only were the early days of COVID-19 ball budgets, but no one wanted to have seem to be. campaign – although almost everyone has done it with quietly promoted screenings and virtual panels.

Yet not all are ready to return to the experience. Netflix, the biggest spender for FYC in recent years, keeps its events strictly digital by showing panels of all qualifying series on its FYSEE branded platform. For voters particularly nostalgic for the free meals associated with Emmy season, the streamer spent a significant portion of his FYC spending partnering with independent LA restaurants to deliver branded bites – Pitfire Pizza for Kevin Hart: Zero F ** ks given, Pastreez macaroons for Emily in Paris and Trejo’s Tacos for Selena: the series, among others – to those who registered on time. (Amazon, for its part, is strictly digital – register a pop-up restaurant to support The boys.)

Most strategists expect more in-person events as early as the second half of FYC this summer, but none foresee a world in which the virtual panels of the past year will ever disappear. The talent, who often traveled to Los Angeles even for a single campaign event, got used to literally phoning him – and, even after 600 Emmy enthusiasts can cram into an enclosed space again, he There is only one way to ensure that the content is accessible to everyone. Over 20,000 voting members of the TV Academy.

“There has been a paradigm shift,” says Stone. “I don’t think we’ll ever stray from the virtual. This is now part of the expectations. But we’re still looking to switch to the experience because people missed it. Once there is more confidence, there will be more opportunities. “

This story first appeared in the May 26 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.