Skyfall screenwriter fears Amazon will exhaust James Bond of life





Logan knows from his own experience in the industry, even in times before terms like streaming and analytics were spoken with great concern, that these things are going to happen. He even evokes personal experiences of corporate interests wanting to change the end of Gladiator so Russell Crowes Maximus could live, or an internal studio poll suggesting removing songs from Sweeney todd. In my experience, here’s what happens to movies when such concerns start to pervade the creative process, Logan said. Everything is watered down to the most innocuous and easily consumable version of itself. The film becomes the harmless shadow of a thing, not the thing itself. Logan (rightly) credits the Broccoli family for the reason the Bond franchise has held up so convincingly over the decades. Film tastes and trends change from year to year and decade to decade, but family has made up at least half of the show’s creative impetus since 1962. Dr No remained in place, guiding the series from a place of passion. According to Logan, working through the process of making a Bond film is like a heated discussion at a family table, where no framework is present to do the numbers on an idea. That’s why we don’t have a gigantic Bond cinematic universe, Logan explained, with endless anemic variations of 007 growing on TV, streaming, or spinoff movies. Bond films are truly the most personalized and handcrafted films I have ever worked on. That is why they are original, thorny, eccentric and special. They were never created with lawyers, accountants, and mass marketing ecommerce pollsters in the background. And that’s right, there’s something old-fashioned refreshing about 007, and we’re not just talking about its emphasis on formal wear and dry martinis. While Bond is a franchise built around convention and formula, each era of 007 seeks to find its own voice, and even its own Bond. They are also content to be unique, standalone cinematic experiences that only happen every few years. Having a franchise movie that you’re allowed to sit down with and view it independently of its franchise, instead of just seeing it as the last cog in an ever-spinning interconnected media strategy, feels like a balm in 2021. . You don’t come out of a Bond film worried about the glorified trailer for the next four months, which ran through the end credits.

