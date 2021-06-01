‘The Sandman’ creator Neil Gaiman defends casting of non-binary actor to play non-binary character





“The Sandman” author Neil Gaiman criticized over the weekend the recent castings announced for Netflix’s television adaptation of his beloved comic book series, which features a non-binary actor playing Desire – who is a non-binary character in “The Sandman” – and black actress Kirby Howell-Baptiste played the role of Death – a character visually depicted as white in the comics. “I give all the f-ks on the job,” Gaiman tweeted Saturday in response to a user who accused the creator of “The Sandman” of selling himself, saying it “irritates them” Gaiman does not “give af -k “about standing near his work. “I spent 30 years successfully battling bad Sandman movies. I give zero f – ks on people who don’t understand / haven’t read Sandman complaining of non-binary desire or death is not white enough. Watch the show, make up your mind. “ Described as a rich blend of modern myth and dark fantasy in which contemporary fiction, historical drama and legend are perfectly interwoven, Netflixs The Sandman follows the people and places touched by Morpheus, the King of Dreams, as he repairs the cosmic and human errors he has made. during its vast existence. Last Wednesday, Gaiman and Netflix revealed 12 additions to the cast of their TV series “The Sandman,” which stars Tom Sturridge as Dream of the Endless / Morpheus. Among the names Gaiman disclosed via a blog post were Howell-Baptiste as Death, “Wiser, Kinder, and Much Sense Dreams,” and non-binary actor MasonAlexander Park as Desire. , “Brother dreams and whatever you want, whatever you want and who you are.” Announcing Park’s casting as Desire, Gaiman wrote, “We had barely started watching when (they / them) contacted Twitter and tossed their hats in the ring. We were thrilled when they got the part, ”and for Death, he said,“ Much harder to play than you might imagine (well, than I imagined, anyway). Hundreds of talented women from all over the world auditioned, and they were brilliant, and none of them were right. Someone who could tell Dream the truth on the one hand, but also be the person you would like to meet when your life is over, on the other hand. And then we saw Kirby Howell-Baptists (she / she) auditioned and we knew we had our death. Gaiman has been defending his casting choices on Twitter for days, mocking users ignoring the fact that Desire is a non-binary character, and amplifying the voices of “Sandman” readers about how the character’s inclusion has helped them. “Desire. Crazy that DESIRE is not attached to a gender. Have these people read Sandman? One person tweeted, to which Gaiman replied,” I don’t think so, no. “ “Wasn’t that desire … still non-binary … ??” another wrote, with Gaiman saying, “Well, yes. But you’d have to read the comics to find out. And people screaming seem to have skipped that step. “ Gaiman also retweeted John Scalzi’s response in support of Gaiman’s choice: “Desire in Sandman was really the first time I encountered the idea of ​​a non-binary person in fiction. It helped me when reality introduced me to non-binary people, some of whom I know and love now. I cannot imagine reading Sandman and desiring Desire as anything else. See Gaiman’s tweets and retweets below. I don’t care about work. I spent 30 years successfully battling bad Sandman movies. I don’t give a fuck about people who don’t understand / haven’t read Sandman complaining of non-binary desire or death is not white enough. Watch the show, make up your mind. https://t.co/KcNzap8Kt4 – Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) May 29, 2021 I’m afraid you won’t remember what I said. I said it’s settled now, and we’re treating it like it’s now, not like a period piece. We’re writing it for people who love Sandman. – Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) May 29, 2021 Well yes. But you would have to have read the comics to find out. And the screaming people seem to have skipped that step. https://t.co/ObTfMWJCpF – Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) May 29, 2021 Desire in Sandman was really the first time I encountered the idea of ​​a non-binary person in fiction. It helped me when reality introduced me to non-binary people, some of whom I know and love now. I cannot imagine reading Sandman and desiring Desire as anything else. https://t.co/givl6XCgI9 – John Scalzi (@scalzi) May 29, 2021







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos