‘Hollywood Con Queen’ suspect ready for extradition hearing (EXCLUSIVE)





A prolific con artist known as Hollywood Con Queen won’t know until December if he will be extradited to the United States, where he is wanted by the FBI. Hargobind Tahilramani, who is accused of orchestrating a five-year multi-jurisdictional scam in which he impersonated dozens, if not hundreds, of top female executives in the entertainment industry, will face a three-day trial in London this winter, starting November 29. If he loses, he will be extradited to the United States to face charges of aggravated identity theft, wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Tahilramani became something of a media sensation when it emerged that he was posing as women such as former Sony director Amy Pascal, Marvel Studios executive vice president Victoria Alonso and Lucasfilm’s Kathleen Kennedy in order to defrauding unsuspecting film industry workers who thought they were getting their big break. Actors, makeup artists, stuntmen, and even military personnel were lured to Jakarta, Indonesia to work on a fictional film. They often extended their research trips to meet the producers of the film, but the meeting would never have taken place. Upon arrival and whenever the trip was extended, they were asked to pay their driver around $ 1,000 in cash, supposedly for expenses, which they were told would later be reimbursed with their flights. After returning home, however, no refund was made. Emails and phone calls to the executive they thought they were addressing were not returned. Some victims have been drawn to Jakarta on several occasions. Many high profile women who impersonated them, like former Paramount chief Sherry Lansing, only realized their public identities were being abused by a con artist after they started receiving calls and emails from victims. demanding reimbursement of their expenses. Others, like Alonso, found out through colleagues. (Alonso found out she had been spoofed when Josh Brolin, who she was working with on “Avengers: Endgame,” told her that a stuntman he knew was proposed by someone claiming to be her). Last November, the team behind a real crime podcast called ‘Chameleon’, which investigated the scam, revealed that Tahilramani, a moderately famous Indonesian food blogger based in Manchester, was the main suspect. He was arrested in the UK shortly after. At a hearing in London in December 2020, Tahilramani was reportedly at risk of absconding and was denied bail. He remains in detention.







