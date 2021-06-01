Entertainment
Atypical Season 4 Release Date, Cast, Trailer, Synopsis & More
Netflix recently announced the Atypical season 4 release date. We thought we would have to wait a bit before seeing the new season of the series, but Atypical Season 4 is coming to Netflix very soon.
Netflix renewed the original series shortly after adding the third season to Netflix in the summer of 2019.
The fourth and final season would likely arrive sometime in 2020, but it has been massively delayed due to the pandemic. Now, Atypical Season 4 is coming to Netflix very soon!
We shared the Atypical Season 4 release date, cast, trailer & synopsis below!
Atypical season 4 release date
Atypical Season 4 premieres on Netflix on Friday, July 9, 2021. Netflix announced the news on June 1, 2021, keeping the trend of announcing release dates one month before the season’s scheduled release.
As mentioned, we expected to see Atypical season 4 in 2020, but that has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s great that we get Atypical season 4 in July. It could have been held much later in the summer and fall.
Atypical casting season 4
Kier Gilchrist will return as Sam, and the rest of the Gardner family will be completed by Jennifer Jason Leigh, Brigette Lundy-Paine and Michael Rapaport.
Of course, we’ll also see Amy Okuda, Nik Dodani, Jenna Boyd, Graham Rodgers and Fivel Stewart in the new season!
That’s all we know for now, but we should find out more soon!
Atypical season 4 trailer
We have not seen the Atypical season 4 trailer again! Netflix likely won’t share the trailer until we get much closer to the release date of Atypical season 4.
Netflix also shared the first look at Atypical season 4!
We got to see a little teaser in the renewal and the season finale announcement.
Join Sam on one last expedition. Atypical returns for a fourth and final season. 🐧 pic.twitter.com/dckMBL6Lqd
— Atypical (@Atypical) February 24, 2020
Atypical synopsis of season 4
We haven’t seen the synopsis for Atypical season 4 again, and we probably won’t be doing it for a few weeks or months before the release date.
We do have a pretty good idea of where the new season will begin, however, based on how season 3 ends.
The Gardners ended Season 3 on more volatile ground, but we had a good ending. Sam and Zahid have reconciled, which was refreshing for most fans, and they are moving in together in the new season. It will be interesting to see how that goes, especially with everything going on with roommates, growing up, etc.
Are Doug and Elsa really going to get back together? At the end of the season, we watched the couple decide to try again and give them a real chance at work. Will this be enough? I’m not so sure, but I’m interested to know!
We also want to see what’s going to happen with Casey, his relationship with Izzie and, of course, his track career.
We’ll likely see all of these stories come to an end in Season 4! At least we hope they’re done!
Stay tuned for more information on Atypical season 4!
