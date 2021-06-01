



UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio After nearly five decades of blowing in the wind, a Bob Dylan double album finally has a home direction: a man living in San Francisco returned the vinyl to an Ohio library 48 years after it was supposed to be returned. Howard Simon recently sent the album with a letter to Heights Libraries apologizing for the delay, according to a press release from the Libraries Outside Cleveland System. Simon watched the Dylans Self Portrait album in 1973 as an eighth grader at a University Heights college. Simon, now 73, says he found it between two other Dylan albums in his personal vinyl collection. As a recent retiree, I take this opportunity to bring my attention to some of the many vignettes of life that, through career and family, have been overlooked for many years, Simon wrote. I am returning with the letter an overdue item from my account, approximately 17,480 days late at the time of writing. A d His letter says the album cover is a bit battered after traveling with him from University Heights to San Francisco with several stops in between, but the library says the records themselves remain in great condition. Simon also sent the library a replacement fee of $ 175 for Self Portrait with an album he recorded, Western Reserve, for possible inclusion in the library’s collection. The library had no hard feelings, nor the feeling that Simon had wasted his precious time, essentially telling him in the press release not to think twice; Its good. The funny thing about it is we don’t charge overdue fines until we get the item back, we don’t see the need to penalize people, said branch manager Sara Phillips. We are grateful to Mr. Simon for returning the file. Id said we can now call it same.

