Neil Gaiman confronts Sandman’s backlash against non-binary black actors





Gaiman “gives zero fucks” about fans failing to understand “The Sandman” criticizing the Netflix series.

Neil Gaiman has spent the last few days on social media shutting down toxic “The Sandman” fans upset over some of the casting choices made for Netflix’s upcoming adaptation of the comic book series. The streaming giant and Gaiman announced a handful of new cast members on May 28, including Kirby Howell-Baptiste in Death and Mason Alexander Park in Desire. Death is billed as the “wisest, kindest, and much more sensitive sister” of series protagonist Tom Sturridge’s Dream of the Endless / Morpheus, while Desire is “Dream’s brother and whatever else you want. , what you want, and whoever you are. “ Some “Sandman” fans have challenged Gaiman for playing Howell-Baptiste, a black actress, in a role that is visually depicted as a white character in the source material. A fan Noted on Twitter that the Howell-Baptiste cast was boring because Gaiman “didn’t care” to stand by his side. Other “Sandman” fans criticized the cast of non-binary actor Park as Desire, even though Gaiman wrote Desire’s character as non-binary in the comics. Related Related “I don’t care about work”, Gaiman written on social networks. “I spent 30 years successfully battling bad ‘Sandman’ movies. I don’t give a fuck about people who don’t understand / haven’t read “Sandman” complaining of non-binary desire or that death is not white enough. Watch the show, make up your mind. “ Responding to a fan who requested that Desire always be a non-binary character, Gaiman wrote, “Well yeah. But you’d have to read the comics to find out. And the screaming people seem to have skipped that step.” Gaiman also shared a fan’s response to Park’s cast which reads: “Desire in ‘Sandman’ was really the first time I encountered in fiction the idea of ​​a non-binary person. It helped me when reality introduced me to non-binary people, some of whom I know and love now. I can’t imagine reading “Sandman” and wanting Desire as anything else. “We had barely started looking when (they / them) contacted Twitter and tossed their hats in the ring,” Gaiman wrote in a blog post about the casting on May 2 (via The Wrap). “We were delighted when they got the part…[Death was] much harder to launch than you might imagine. Hundreds of talented women from all over the world auditioned, and they were brilliant, and none of them were right. Someone who could tell Dream the truth on the one hand, but also be the person you would like to meet when your life is over on the other hand. And then we saw Kirby Howell-Baptiste (her / her) audition and we knew we had our death. Gaiman later told a fan that he didn’t think anyone who complained about a non-binary actor playing Desire had actually read “The Sandman” comics. Netflix’s official synopsis for “The Sandman” reads: “A rich blend of modern myth and dark fantasy in which contemporary fiction, historical drama and legend are neatly interwoven, ‘The Sandman’ follows people and the places touched by Morpheus, the King of Dreams, as he repairs the cosmic – and human – mistakes he made during his vast existence. Register: Stay up to date with the latest film and TV news! Sign up for our email newsletters here.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos