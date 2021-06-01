



There are many ways to cripple your professional future. Report your boss. Tweet an ethnic joke. Or take part in the Louis CK courtesy ritual of masturbating in front of a horrified woman. Everyone should do the trick. Another consideration is the Armie Hammer strategy. The tall and handsome actor who made a name for himself playing the aggrieved Winklevoss twins on The Social Network has done a great job of promoting his own career by allegedly expressing cannibalistic desires with his lovers, even while supposedly biting the ‘one of them in a way that was not hungry for love, just hungry. (He was also charged with sexual violence and degradation against women, and denied the more serious of the charges.) True or not, once the cannibalism stuff started creeping into the media, Hammer was done. He moved away from a romantic comedy he was to film with Jennifer Lopez; he was abandoned by his agency and publicist; his wife filed for divorce. Last week while surfing the channel, I came across Call Me by Your Name, in which Hammer plays a graduate student who breaks up with a young man over a summer in Italy. I hung around for a few minutes, but given what Id had learned about Hammers’ alleged mellow inclinations, watching him playfully flirt onscreen now felt right, as a trained clinical psychologist might describe it from. bad mood. According to his IMDB page, Hammer has two movies in the box: Crisis, a collection of stories detailing the corrosive impact of opioids, and Next Goal Wins, which chronicles the legendary 31-0 loss of American football teams Samoa to the Australia at the 2001 World Cup. Cup. I expect Crisis to slip into the sea unnoticed, but Next Goal Wins, as it’s helmed by supernova director Taika Waititi (Jojo Rabbit), will surely get a full theatrical run in 2022. I can’t predict the fate of the hammers. Does his return clock start ticking after a period of exile? Does he ever recover? Other actors overcame odious behavior. Who would have expected to see Mel Gibsons face on screen again after his anti-Semitic torrent during an arrest at YES in 2006, or the threatening phone calls he made to his ex-girlfriend? that were disclosed in 2010? (Listen to them and ask yourself if you want this guy within 500 yards of your daughter.) But the Gibsons dance card is filled with comedy (Daddys Home 2), action footage (The Expendables 3) and of historical dramas (The Professor and the Madman), in large part because he wasn’t afraid to indulge his messy reputation. The passage of time and the fraying of attention spans can help scandal-tinged actors weather almost any storm. Robert Downey Jr.’s time in prison for drug trafficking has not hampered his career. The arrest of Paul Reubens on exhibition charges in a Florida movie theater did not permanently bury his Pee Wee Herman character, and may in fact have added to his legend. Hugh Grant seems to be doing great years after the police caught him in his car with a prostitute. Yet the court of public opinion is a fickle thing. Silent comedian Fatty Arbuckle was acquitted of manslaughter of starlet Virginia Rappe, but was found to be so toxic he was forced to tinker with a directorial career under a pseudonym. This was long before social media gave eternal life to every transgression, whether won or not. In this overheated atmosphere, a successful return from Hammer will require delicacy, repentance, and, hopefully, regime change.

