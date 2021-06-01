MPAC returns with 2021 shows

Morristown will soon look and look a lot like it was before the COVID-19 pandemic when the Mayo Performing Arts Center returns to full capacity.

Rockers Pat Benatar, Michael Bolton and 38 Special, comics Jay Leno and Tracy Morgan, the 25th anniversary of the “Rent” musical “Farewell” tour and dozens of other live performance events are part of the 2021-22 MPAC season unveiled Tuesday.

It’s the moment we’ve all been waiting for, said MPAC President and CEO Allison Larena.

The season officially kicks off on September 17 with a performance by Broadway and cabaret favorite Linda Eder, which was set to open the 2020 season with her tribute to Judy Garland.

This performance was canceled along with dozens of other shows scheduled due to the pandemic.

“So it’s only natural that she will be invited back to open this season on September 17. I can’t wait,” said Larena.

As in the past, the new season will bring a full range of concerts, comedy, dance, dance, holiday and children’s programming to the 1,300-seat theater. MPAC since September has hosted over 40 events in the theater in a 150.

The season includes newly booked events and additional postponements from last season that needed to be rescheduled, Larena said.

Other artists on the program include Boyz II Men, Audra McDonald, Richard Marx, Sara Evans, Collective Soul and Paul Anka, and Broadway touring productions of “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical”, “Fiddler on the Roof” and “Rodgers and Hammerstein’s South Pacific.”

Classic rock fans will also consider a variety of tribute bands and acts, including a holographic show from rock and roll legends Roy Orbison and Buddy Holly, Brit Floyd, Almost Queen and Get the Led Out.

Additional concerts will be held at MPAC throughout the summer. These events have been scheduled with corporate headquarters out of the way, so MPAC is reviewing the revised state guidelines to determine if it will increase capacity for these events.

Reward of $ 50,000:10 years after the brutal homicide of Kenvil Diner, a family still demands justice

Rose City:Loved and Lost: Vincent Chirico was Madison Police Chief, Coach, Golfer and Brownie Maker

These concerts include a June 25 performance by Soft Parade, a 30-year-old popular Doors tribute group that features County College of Morris Professor Joe Bilotti on guitar. The group will perform in tribute to the 50th anniversary of the death of Doors singer Jim Morrison on July 3, 1971.

While the limited-attendance concerts are still held at MPAC’s Community Theater on South Street, the nonprofit will be presenting six summer drive-through concerts at the historic Fosterfields Living Farm located nearby in the Township of Morris. the drive-in series begins Thursday, June 17th with a performance by The Nerds.

MPAC has also undergone facility upgrades and other preventative measures to implement infection control protocols. They include improved ventilation through the use of a fresh air circulation system in the auditorium and UV filters elsewhere in the building. Facilities also include touchless devices, plexiglass screens, hand sanitizers throughout the building, and improved cleaning procedures.

You can buy your seats worry-free, ”said Larena. You can be assured that if a show needs to be rescheduled, or if you are uncomfortable or uncomfortable attending an event at full capacity, you will be able to get credit for future use. “

As the tourism industry intensifies, MPAC expects more events to be added to the schedule. Tickets for the announced events will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at www.MayoArts.Org

Programming of the SÉFM 2021-2022 season:

9/1: Brit floyd

Brit floyd 9/9: Ben Folds: in real person live for a real tour

Ben Folds: in real person live for a real tour 9/10: Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood: Scared Scriptless

Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood: Scared Scriptless 9/11: Audra mcdonald

Audra mcdonald 09/17: Opening night: Linda Eder: Judy Garland: Me and my shadow

Opening night: Linda Eder: Judy Garland: Me and my shadow 9 / 23-24: Brian regan

Brian regan 25/09: John Hiatt and the Jerry Douglas Band

John Hiatt and the Jerry Douglas Band 09/30: Masters of illusion

Masters of illusion 10/1: 38 Special

38 Special 10/3: Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo

Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo 10/5: Christopher cross

Christopher cross 10/6: Engelbert Humperdinck

Engelbert Humperdinck 10/9: Herman / Noone’s Hermits and Grass Roots

Herman / Noone’s Hermits and Grass Roots 10/15: The Marshall Tucker Band / The Outlaws

The Marshall Tucker Band / The Outlaws 10/16: Josh Gates Live! An evening of ghosts, monsters and adventure tales

Josh Gates Live! An evening of ghosts, monsters and adventure tales 10/19: Rain – A Tribute to the Beatles: Best of Abbey Road

Rain – A Tribute to the Beatles: Best of Abbey Road 10/21: Jay leno

Jay leno 22/10: Indigo Girls

Indigo Girls 23/10: Abba the concert

Abba the concert 24/10: Judy Collins

Judy Collins 10/26: Paul Anka – Anka sings Sinatra: her songs, my songs, my voice

Paul Anka – Anka sings Sinatra: her songs, my songs, my voice 29/10: Collective Soul, Better Than Ezra and special guest Tonic

Collective Soul, Better Than Ezra and special guest Tonic 9/11: Friends: the musical parody

Friends: the musical parody 11/10: Rosanne Cash

Rosanne Cash 11/19: Take out the LED

Take out the LED 11/20: Boyz II Men

Boyz II Men 11/27: Celtic Thunder Ireland

Celtic Thunder Ireland 11/28: A Charlie Brown Christmas: Live on Stage

A Charlie Brown Christmas: Live on Stage 12/3: Michael Bolton: Biggest Hits and Holiday Faves

Michael Bolton: Biggest Hits and Holiday Faves 12/5: A Motown Holiday Celebration Forever

A Motown Holiday Celebration Forever 12/10: Sara Evans: at Christmas

Sara Evans: at Christmas 11/12: Dennis DeYoung: Grand Illusion 40th Anniversary Album Tour

Dennis DeYoung: Grand Illusion 40th Anniversary Album Tour 1 / 7-8: Stomp

Stomp 1/15: Disco nights

Disco nights 1/16: Neighborhood Live by Daniel Tiger presents “Neighborhood Day”

Neighborhood Live by Daniel Tiger presents “Neighborhood Day” 1 / 21-23: Rent the 25th Anniversary Tour: Farewell Tour

Rent the 25th Anniversary Tour: Farewell Tour 2/3: Male choir

Male choir 2/4: Ray on my mind

Ray on my mind 2/5: Elvis: the concert of kings

Elvis: the concert of kings 2/12: Roy Orbison & Buddy Holly: Rock N Roll Dream Tour

Roy Orbison & Buddy Holly: Rock N Roll Dream Tour 2 / 18-20: Magnificent: The Carole King Musical

Magnificent: The Carole King Musical 02/21: The righteous brothers

The righteous brothers 02/22: Richard Marx: An Acoustic Evening of Love Songs

Richard Marx: An Acoustic Evening of Love Songs 2/24: The price is right live

The price is right live 2/25: The Life and Music of George Michael

The Life and Music of George Michael 02/27: Ballet Folklorico de Mexico by Amalia Hernandez

Ballet Folklorico de Mexico by Amalia Hernandez 3/2: Russian National Ballet presents Swan Lake

Russian National Ballet presents Swan Lake 3/13: National Dance Company of Ireland: Dance Rhythm

National Dance Company of Ireland: Dance Rhythm 3/17: The Queen of Soul: Tribute to Aretha Franklin

The Queen of Soul: Tribute to Aretha Franklin 3/19: Alan Cumming and Ari Shapiro: Och & Oy! A renowned cabaret

Alan Cumming and Ari Shapiro: Och & Oy! A renowned cabaret 03/24: The fabulous four

The fabulous four 03/31: Piano battle

Piano battle 4/8: Tracy Morgan: no disrespect

Tracy Morgan: no disrespect 4/10: Paddington finds himself in a jam

Paddington finds himself in a jam 4/14: Black Violin: The Impossible Tour: Spring 2022

Black Violin: The Impossible Tour: Spring 2022 04/16: A queen’s night

A queen’s night 04/22: Viva MOMIX Remix

Viva MOMIX Remix 04/29: Frank Ferrante in an evening with Groucho

Frank Ferrante in an evening with Groucho 04/30: B-Underwater Bubble Show

B-Underwater Bubble Show 5 / 13-14: South Pacific from Rodgers and Hammerstein

South Pacific from Rodgers and Hammerstein 5/15: The group Laurie Berkner Live! The Greatest Hits Tour

The group Laurie Berkner Live! The Greatest Hits Tour 6/10: The Lords of 52nd Street

The Lords of 52nd Street 6 / 17-18: violin on the roof

violin on the roof 06/23: Happy together

William Westhoven is a local reporter for DailyRecord.com. For unlimited access to the most important news from your local community, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

E-mail:wwesthoven @Twitter:@wwesthoven