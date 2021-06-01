



NEW YORK, June 1, 2021 / PRNewswire / –Meredith Corporation‘s PEOPLE, the n ° 1 brand in United States celebrating popular culture, announces the second edition of a new quarterly publication focused exclusively on all things royal. The PEOPLE Royals Summer 2021 issue is on newsstands nationwide on Friday June 11 for 12 weeks. The slogan “majesty, glamor, inspiration”, displayed on the cover, touts princess diana in honor of his 60 yearse birthday as “The Woman Who Changed Everything.” He explains how his extraordinary life reshaped the monarchy and paved the way for his sons William and Harry today. THE SUMMER ISSUE ‘PEOPLE ROYALS’ features PRINCESS DIANA IN HONOR OF HER 60TH BIRTHDAY: ‘THE WOMAN WHO CHANGED EVERYTHING’ Tweet this

The newsstand price of the 96-page premium publication is $ 12.99 WE/$ 15.99 Canada and is also available through an annual subscription (four issues; $ 20) or two-year subscription (eight issues; $ 30) at peopleroyals.com/launchEach cover story focuses on a different member of the royal family and offers a rich insight into its untold history – from the first Spring 2021 issue, which featured a royal mother of three. Princess kate and future king Prince william – to the American Royal Meghan markle and Prince harry, and more. With a chic, modern design and expert ideas that only PEOPLE editors can provide, this perfect-bound quarterly publication is a coveted collector’s item for Royals fans. In fact, the spring issue of PEOPLE Royals was the most read publication on Apple News + – just behind the weekly PEOPLE edition. Articles in the summer issue of PEOPLE Royals include a first-person essay, This time I met Queen Elizabeth, written by the former First Lady Michelle obama. She writes: “If it was that first visit to Buckingham Palace [in 2009] or our last trip to the UK as president and first lady when Prince phillip drove us from the helicopter airstrip to Windsor Castle, we will cherish the times we shared with the Queen and Prince phillip. Not just because of their place in history or the grandeur of the setting, but because of the window they gave us: a lesson in being symbols and heads of state, while remaining true to us themselves. “The rules on public displays of affection”

“In the closet: Kate’s favorite children’s store”

“A day in the life of a parade guard”

“Meghan & Kate: what their writing reveals about them”

“All the Queen’s Horses: Meet the Queen’s Horse Trainer”

“The queen continues: dealing with the loss of Prince phillip ”

” “Behind the walls of Buckingham Palace: the secrets of royal gardening”

“Where the Royals go on vacation”

“Classic Royals Summer Dessert” and more. PEOPLE’s vast audience has had an insatiable appetite for the Royals over the years. In fact, princess diana has been on the cover of PEOPLE 58 times, more than any other subject in the brand’s history. In 2017, PEOPLE partnered with ABC on ‘Diana’s Story,’ a two-night televised event that marked the 20the birthday of Princess diana tragic death at 36. The documentary debuted to impressive audiences and won the two-hour slot on two consecutive nights, which led to another two-night ABC documentary the following year titled “PEOPLE Presents the Royals.” And in 1997, PEOPLE bought at Christie’s auction in New York one of Princess diana popular Jacques Azagury dresses, which was later donated to the New-York Historical Society in 2015 and is now part of the museum’s permanent collection. About people

