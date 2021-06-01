The EastEnders actor who starred in the Call the Midwife episode with a ‘controversial’ domestic violence story





For diehard EastEnders fans, you’ll know that James Farrar plays Zack Hudson. Zack made his first soap opera appearance this year, March 16, 2021. Joining the soap opera, Farrar said: “I am delighted to be joining EastEnders. As a Londoner born and raised myself, I look forward to bringing my experience of a place I love and know to such a long respected person. ongoing show, with such iconic characters. “ But what you might not know is that he once starred in the BBC drama Call the Midwife, which is also set in east London. Jack Farrar played Lester Watts in the sixth round of the series.





Call the Midwife is known for tackling difficult and taboo issues including the thalidomide scandal and the introduction of the pill. However, a storyline that James Farrar presented to shocked fans in his portrayal of domestic violence. He saw abusive husband Lester (played by James Farrar) attack his very pregnant wife Trudy (Perl Appleby) in a shocking and violent scene. After yelling at her, Lester grabbed her by the neck and put a cigarette to her chest. He then locked her in the bedroom and stormed out, calling their young son Mickey a “b ******” as he walked past him. Call the Midwife fans were shocked at the graphics scene and the language used, saying it was “a bit full for the pre-watershed” but was applauding nonetheless that the BBC chose to portray a question also important. Some viewers praised the drama for tackling such a difficult but powerful storyline, with one person saying, “Showing violence against women in #CallTheMidwife is so important, especially after #WomensMarch this weekend.” The man behind the story, James Farrar, was born in Greenwich, London. He also received critical acclaim as the lead role of unpredictable outlaw Dean Fallon in the BBC drama “Silent Witness”. The soap opera actor also recently took the opportunity to speak out about toxic masculinity and its damaging effects on men’s mental health on his Instagram. He captioned the photo, “Growing up in the LAD culture, it has been difficult for me to navigate my way through the toxic masculinity within society. “A guy MUST provide, protect, etc … Every time one of the guys opens up to me I see his power. So ask your mate how he’s doing, but really ask.” James is a jack of all trades because he is also a model of experience. He has shot modeling campaigns alongside Kate Moss and Barbara Palvin. As a model, he is represented by the prestigious Select Model Management, which also represents David Gandy, Jon Kortajarena and Jamie Dornan. Do you remember this episode? Let us know in the comments here.







