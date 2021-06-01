Olivia Rodrigo, Olivia Wilde and Olivia Munn mark the Hollywood era Olivia

A few years ago the internet was concerned (perhaps a little too much) about the intricacies of the differences between the Chris in Hollywood. But suddenly, now it’s the Hollywood Olivias who are definitely having a moment. In fact, having a moment might just be the connection between all Olivias, whether it’s 18-year-old Disney stars who have just been through a breakup or 47-year-old British comedy veterans who find nothing but respect around the world.

The Hollywood Chrises obsession was easy to pinpoint. They were all slight variations on the same basic character (at least, in the public eye): decent-looking white guys who could convincingly play a superhero or run a successful franchise. Their career paths were largely similar and peaked around the same time.

The Olivias’ movements, however, are much more nuanced and unpredictable. They are Renaissance women, returning to the top of the public conversation with one surprising turn after another. You think you’ve got them figured out at one point, and they’re taking over the world in a whole different realm the next day.

Looking at Olivia’s story, it’s really nothing new. Take the original Hollywood Olivia, for example, Olivia de Havilland. She started out as a young engineer in adventure films, became an icon, and then turned to the fight for actor rights with a landmark lawsuit against Warner Brothers. Subsequently, she reinvented herself as a serious actress and won two Oscars. Later, of course, she became known for her blood feud with her sister Joan Fontaine, and emerged in the public eye one last time as an entertaining centurion’s thorn on Ryan Murphys’ side.

But it is perhaps Olivia Newton-John who provides the clearest plan for modern Hollywood Olivia. Her career has been full of surprising twists and turns: she started out in a short-lived Australian girl group, turned into a somewhat accidental country music act, and represented England at Eurovision Song Contest. That was all before she landed her iconic role as Sandy in Fat. Subsequently, she established herself as a full-fledged 80s pop star with the Physical World Smash.

Just as arguing over which Hollywood Chris is your favorite connotes a mark of identity, choosing your favorite Hollywood Olivia sheds light on who you are, exactly. Here, your guide to Hollywood’s latest Olivias crop and what your favorite says about you.

Olivia rodrigo

Career trajectory: The Disney Channel star will revive the High school music franchise to the new Taylor Swift whose debut album Sour breaks one record after another.

While we should all be used to the Disney Channel-to-mega-celebrity pipeline by now, something about Rodrigos’ rise caught Millennials off guard. His two Disney series, Bizaardvark (on cable) and Lycée Musical: The Musical: The Series: The Soundtrack, hasn’t invaded the consciousness of adults, but her music career certainly did. From today his first album Sour has now produced four separate Top Ten hits.

If she’s your favorite Olivia: You are a teenager or still love having the emotions of one.

If she is your least favorite Olivia: You’ve called yourself the Millennium Soldier in Generational Wars Online.

Olivia colman

Career trajectory: Graduated from Bristol Old Vic Theater School to become an accomplished actress in avant-garde British Oscar-winning sitcoms.

Colman was a regular on British television for years, including comedies like Peep Show plus a guest passage on the original Office and more dramatic dishes like Broadchurch. But that was the punch of playing the narcissistic stepmom on Phoebe Waller-Bridges Chip bag and win an Oscar for The favourite which quickly elevated Colman to the rank of darling acting talent across the globe. His recent second Oscar nomination for The father was confirmation that she is here to stay.

If she’s your favorite Olivia: You believe that success in life is a marathon, not a sprint.

If she is your least favorite Olivia: Big fan of Glenn Close.

Olivia munn

Career trajectory: Video game animator for The daily show corresponding to the star of an Aaron Sorkin show at X Men to surprising Hollywood dating and continued acting success.

One thing about Olivia Munn, she’s going to have a whole career. As a stranger, she starred on a show on The N about teenage surfers before going viral on the video game news show G4s. Attack on the show! His somewhat surprising shift to The daily show sparked some controversy at the time, but it wasn’t long before she established herself as an actress. No one really remembers her role on NBC Perfect couples (one of their many failed attempts to regain the magic of Friends), but his role on Aaron Sorkins The press room registered. Then suddenly she was the iconic Psylocke in X Men. Of course, his personal life has gained attention over the years, including his relationship with Aaron Rodgers and more recently (and still would have) John Mulaney.

If she’s your favorite Olivia: You are a proud geek by far.

If she is your least favorite Olivia: You really want your favorite comedian to leave his wife for you instead.

Olivia wilde

Career trajectory: COshe’s a bad girl for lodge Movie Star breakout character to acclaimed director to date Harry Styles.

Be everyone’s least favorite character CO and favorite character on lodge Maybe that would have been enough for some actresses, but Wilde wanted more. She has asserted herself as an actress in both big movies (Tron legacy) and small (Her), before being acclaimed as director of Booksmart. Now, she’s one of Hollywood’s hottest new directing talents, and she just so happens to be dating Harry Styles.

If she’s your favorite Olivia: Either a major OC fan or part of the twitter movie.

If she is your least favorite Olivia: You’ve had the same photo cut from a Harry Styles magazine somewhere in your bedroom for at least 11 years.

Olivia cooke

Career trajectory: The ingenuous British becomes the star of independent cinema and the next Queen of Westeros.

Olivia Cookes’ talent was evident in her early appearances on UK projects, and she quickly broke into Hollywood with a mix of indies and genre dishes. Steven Spielberg picked her for the lead female role in Player One loan, and were sure of his film Purebred, in which she co-starred with Anya Taylor-Joy, will achieve cult new status once it finds its way back to streaming. But Cookes’ biggest breakthrough is yet to come: Queen Alicent Hightower stars in upcoming Game of thrones spin off House of Dragons.

If she’s your favorite Olivia: You like to spot things early.

If she is your least favorite Olivia: You don’t often go to the movies.

Olivia culpo

Career trajectory: Miss Universe at WAG to actress.

The only American to win the Miss Universe title this century, Culpo has shown surprising resilience. She has appeared on the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue page, dabbled in acting, and been linked with Nick Jonas, Tim Tebow and Christian McCaffrey.

If she’s your favorite Olivia: You might think of the word Cheugy as a personal attack.

If she is your least favorite Olivia: You didn’t know she wasn’t the same person as the next Olivia on our list.

Olivia palermo

Career trajectory: Socialite to aspiring East Coast Lauren Conrad to queen of influencers.

Culpo first gained popularity as an object of fascination on the New York social scene (dare we say the words Socialite Rank in 2021?) Before being chosen to join the cast of Manhattan-based MTVs. The hills spin off The city. This show was a failure, but Palermo quickly became an industry pioneer of modern fashion influence.

If this is your favorite Olivia: You are addicted to the gram.

If she is your least favorite Olivia: See above.