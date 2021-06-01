Warner Bros. logo Simulated Discovery Online





The new name of the combined WarnerMedia-Discovery company was unveiled on Tuesday as “Warner Bros.” Discovery ”- with an“ initial wordmark ”that immediately drew derisive remarks from social media wags. Some observers have criticized the new logo as being amateurish, dated, or both, with a design aesthetic more than a few reminiscent of the 3D text effects available in Microsoft Word WordArt Utility. Several cited the Meme “Graphic design is my passion”, an implicit snap of the new logo. “I’m just happy to see Hollywood take on an austere vibe and obviously spend $ 0 to come up with a name for the combination of Warner Bros. and Discovery while using a free clipart CD with Windows 95 to design the logo,” a Twitter commenter wrote. “I feel like the new Warner Bros. Discovery logo is trying to go cult with this one,” said another. scolded. It should be noted that the logo is not final: Discovery refers to it as the “initial wordmark” of the new media conglomerate. The deal that would separate WarnerMedia from AT&T and merge it with Discovery is expected to be completed in mid-2022. Corporate rebranding efforts are often easy targets to eliminate. Such proverbial fish in a barrel, for example, included Tribune Publishing Co.’s decision to rebrand itself as Trunk, which sparked a wave of jokes a few years ago. (Eventually, the company dropped the Tronc name.) Verizon’s name for the merged AOL-Yahoo group – Oath – was also eventually dropped; the telecommunications company announced the split of the digital media division last month. The new logo of the Warner Bros. Discovery on offer includes the famous “Stuff Dreams Are Made of” line from the “Maltese Falcon”, delivered by Humphrey Bogart. The tagline, according to Discovery, is “a further tribute to the rich heritage of Warner Bros. and the objective of the proposed company ”. Discovery CEO David Zaslav, who is expected to lead the new combined Warner Bros. Discovery, announced the new name Tuesday morning in a town hall with WarnerMedia employees that lasted about 45 minutes. “Warner Bros. Discovery will aspire to be the world’s most innovative, exciting and fun place to tell stories – that’s what the company will be about,” Zaslav said in a statement. During the town hall, Zaslav told the WarnerMedia team: “We don’t come here thinking we know all the answers. There’s a ton we don’t know. And there’s certainly a whole bunch that you know a lot better than we do. “







