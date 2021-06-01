Entertainment
Bollywood Roundup: Aahana Kumra, Anupam Kher, Arjun Kapoor, and more …
Aahana Kumra: You never know who struggles with mental health
Bombay– Actress Aahana Kumra took to Instagram on Tuesday to urge people to watch their loved ones amid the ongoing second wave of the Covid pandemic in India. Aahana said that it is not easy to understand from the outside who is fighting a sanity battle on the inside.
“What sometimes seems may not be!” Check your loved ones … you never know who is fighting a sanity battle … sometimes even the toughest looking ones can go through the most fragile times of their lives! Achieve! Express yourself! ”Aahana wrote.
The actress recently addressed health concerns during the lockdown. On World Menstrual Hygiene Day on May 28, Aahana took to social media to raise awareness about menstruation and urged everyone to fight the stigma that surrounds it.
On the work side, Aahana will soon be seen in Madhur Bhandarkar’s film “India Lockdown”, as well as in the series “Call My Agent”. She also appears in the cast of the period drama “Shamsher”, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor.
Anupam Kher is an active institution in itself: Prasad Kadam
Mumba– Filmmaker Prasad Kadam, who recently directed Anupam Kher in the short film “Happy Birthday”, calls the veteran actor an “acting institution”.
“Anupam monsieur has worked in this industry for 37 years. I wasn’t even born when he made his first movie. He has not only worked with some of the best filmmakers in India, but also overseas. He is an acting institution in himself and knows all the detailed aspects of making a movie since he has directed a feature film, ”Prasad told IANS.
He adds: “It was a challenge to lead him. I thought I had accomplished something in life, when he watched the first track of ‘Happy Birthday’ and said it went well. His compliments meant a lot.
“Happy Birthday” features Aahana Kumra with Kher and was nominated in four categories – Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Director and Best Short Film – at the 2021 New York City International Film Festival (NYCIFF). The film won two awards, in Best Actor and Best Short Film Categories.
“Any price makes you feel special. Getting recognized on international platforms, competing with movies from all over the world and winning is even bigger. As a young filmmaker, that motivates us to do even better, ”he concludes.
Arjun Kapoor is happy because “June is here”
Bombay– Arjun Kapoor is happy that June is here, as it is her birthday month. The actor posted three photos to Instagram on Tuesday while sharing his thoughts.
In the footage, he is seen posing for the camera wearing a white T-shirt, red and black checkered pants.
“June is here. Arjun is happy, guess why? Arjun wrote as a caption.
Arjun’s sister, Anshula Kapoor, dropped a heart emoji.
Actress Parineeti Chopra, her co-star in “Ishaqzaade”, “Namaste England” and “Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar”, left a funny line.
“Oho Gift ka Kharcha (Oho has to spend money on the gift),” she wrote.
Arjun was recently seen in the digital film “Sardar Ka Grandson”. He currently has two films – “Bhoot Police” and “Ek Villain Returns” – coming up.
Taapsee Pannu “starts June with high morale and higher hope”
Bombay– Actress Taapsee Pannu took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a photo with her sister Shagun Pannu.
Both can be seen smiling in the photo. Calling Shagun her “support system,” Taapsee wrote about how she wanted to start June on a high note.
“At the beginning of June with good humor and greater hope. hold on to your support system and work your way through that. We’re almost there. ”She wrote.
Her sister also responded to her message by saying, “Almost!
The actress has several films lined up. She will be seen in the movie “Shabaash Mithu”, which is based on the life of Indian women’s cricket team captain ODI Mithali Dorai Raj. The film was written by Priya Aven and is directed by Rahul Dholakia.
She also has the movie “Haseen Dilruba” lined up. The film was directed by Vinil Mathew and also stars actor Vikrant Massey. She will also be seen in the films “Rashmi Rocket” and “Looop Lapeta”.
Parineeti Chopra aspires to look like “Gen Z”
Bombay– Parineeti Chopra asked fans for advice. She wants to put on streetwear and be like Gen Z, and needs their advice.
“I want to wear streetwear and be upfront on Instagram like Gen Z. Please advise,” she captioned an image from her vacation in Turkey.
In the image Parineeti posted to Instagram, she is seen in sweatpants and a sweatshirt. She completed her look with sneakers, sunglasses and a satchel.
Parineeti’s brother, Shivang Chopra, wrote: “Ahemmm. This is where I shine !!! Lessgo. @parineethopra.
The actress has three releases this year “Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar”, “Saina” and “The Girl On The Train”.
Shilpa Shetty: That too will pass
Bombay– Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a motivational post for fans, urging them not to give up hope amid the difficult times of the pandemic.
The actress posted a photo of herself doing a yoga asana, which read, “What you think you become. What you feel you attract. What you imagine you create – Buddha”
“We have a lot of disturbing things going on all around us. All of this can have a very negative effect on our thought process. This is when it is most important to control your thoughts and emotions. You can manifest a world of change and positivity just through your thoughts. So no matter how trying the situation may be, always remember… that too will pass. Keep your spirits up, keep your chin up, take a deep breath, and stay mentally and emotionally positive! She added.
The actress has done her part to keep her fans motivated and healthy through her Instagram posts. She also often posts photos of yoga asanas, explaining their meaning.
Meanwhile, the actress’ family have recently recovered from Covid 19 and she has resumed her role as judge on the reality show “Super Dancer: Chapter 4”. She is also expected to return to the big screen for the first time in 17 years with the films “Nikamma” and “Hungama 2”. (IANS)
