Emmy Predictions: Will the Drama Supporting Actor Have a Black Winner?

Michael k williams is the odds favorite to win the Best Supporting Dramatic Actor Emmy for “Lovecraft Country,” leading with a rating of 9/2. If he does, it would be a historic moment as no black artist has yet won this category. Not only that, but Best Supporting Actor in a Drama is the only remaining actor category who has never anointed a black winner.

Even the short-lived actor categories, which were added in 2016, crowned the black champions – Kim estes (“Dicks”) and Laurence Fishburne (“#FreeRayshawn”) won the acting award in 2017 and 2020, respectively, and Jasmine Cephas Jones (“#FreeRayshawn”) grabbed the actress last year. Best Supporting Drama Actor has been around since the Emmys established gender-specific actor categories in 1970. It has become the only actor category that doesn’t have a black champion as a result. Viola Davis‘Best Dramatic Actress Victory for “How to Get Away with Murder” in 2015.

A total of 11 black men have combined 20 nominations in the category. Last year there were two, Giancarlo Esposito (“Better to call Saul”) and Jeffrey wright (“Westworld”), both of whom had previously been nominated. Esposito could return this year – he’s fifth in odds – for another show, “The Mandalorian,” for which he won a guest offer last year. His first dramatic supporting actor nomination was for “Breaking Bad” in 2012. After that, it took five years before another black actor was nominated – Wright and Ron Cephas Jones (“This Is Us”) won auction in 2017.

SEE “Lovecraft Country” Costume Designer: “He kept us on our toes the whole time”

In 2018, the drama-supporting actor was the only actor category without a person of color after Wright took the lead and Jones won as a guest. It was also the year that black performers swept through all four guest categories for the first time. In 2019, Esposito returned to the support race when he was nominated for reprising his role as Gus Fring in “Better Call Saul”.

This would be Williams’ fourth Emmy nomination and the first in this category after limited offerings from supporting TV movie actors for “Bessie” (2015), “The Night Of” (2016) and “When They See Us “(2019). The former “Wire” won the Critics Choice Award earlier this year for “Lovecraft,” which explains its status as a favorite. The Golden Globe tote supporting actor went to John boyega (“Small Ax”), which competed in limited numbers at the Emmys, so it’s irrelevant here, and of course, the Screen Actors Guild Awards don’t have TV Support categories.

To help Williams (and all of the category contenders) is that the Emmy Race dramatic supporting actor is pretty open as the defending champion, Billy Crudup (“The Morning Show”), is ineligible, along with most of last year’s lineup, and it’s one of the few drama categories that doesn’t feel like it’s locked in for. “The Crown”. Tobias Menzies, who played Prince philip on the royal drama, is in second place in the odds. If there’s a full-fledged ‘Crown’ love festival, he might get carried away, but he might as well be the Strange Man as his co-stars. Emma Corrin, Josh o’connor and Gillian anderson are all pioneers in their races and have collected material this year.

Two former champions, Bradley Whitford (“The Handmaid’s Tale”) and John lithgow (“Perry Mason”) are respectively third and fourth, followed by Esposito, John benjamin hickey (“Processing”), Jonathan bailey (“Bridgerton”) and Chris Sullivan (“It’s us”).

TO PREDICT2021 Emmy nominations until July 13



Make your Gold Derby predictions now. Download our free and easy app to Apple / iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete with legions of other fans as well as our experts and editors for the best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champions. Can you dominate our estimated rankings next? Always remember to keep your predictions up to date as they impact our latest tour odds, which terrifies chefs and Hollywood stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your edgy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders hide every day to keep up with the latest awards buzz. Everyone wants to know: what do you think? Who are you planning and why?