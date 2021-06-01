Entertainment
“Mayberry RFD” actress was 85 – The Hollywood Reporter
Arlene Golonka, the bubbly actress who performed on Broadway before working behind the counter at Boysinger’s Bakery on The Andy Griffith Show and Mayberry RFD, is dead. She was 85 years old.
Golonka died early Monday morning in her sleep at a memory care facility in West Hollywood after battling Alzheimer’s disease, her niece Stephanie Morton-Millstein said Hollywood journalist.
Early in her career, Golonka shared an apartment in New York City with Valerie Harper and played prostitutes on Broadway in Take me and Kirk Douglas’ Flight over a cuckoo’s nest. She was also the object of the affection of two brothers in Neil Simon’s first play, Come blow your horn.
She portrayed another hooker opposite Clint Eastwood in Hang ’em high (1968) and was the wife of a CIA agent (Peter Falk) in The in-laws (1979).
Golonka was introduced as Millie Hutchins during the eighth and final season (1967-68) of CBS ‘ The Andy Griffith Show. Her sweet, carefree persona becomes engaged to County Clerk Howard Sprague (Jack Dodson), but a long train ride on their way to marriage shows they shouldn’t be getting married.
When the spin-off Mayberry RFD Created in September 1968, Golonka’s character was now called Millie Swanson and dated Sam Jones (star of the series Ken Berry), the head of city council. She stayed on this show for all three seasons.
Golonka also had three memorable guest appearances in other CBS comedies in the early ’70s. She played Betty Bowerchuck, Chuckles the Clown’s daughter and Ted Knight’s girlfriend, on The Mary Tyler Moore Show; Nurse Eddie, accident prone MASH POTATOES; and an escort from one of Archie’s old buddies (Larry Storch) on All in the family.
Arlene Leanore Golonka was born in Chicago on January 23, 1936. She studied at the Goodman Theater in her hometown.
She came to New York and worked as a waitress before landing a role on Broadway in 1958 in The night circus. However, she had to return to her dinner when the drama, starring Ben Gazzara and his wife, Janice Rule, ended after just seven performances.
Golonka has found more security in his upcoming Broadway release, the musical Take me, which starred Jackie Gleason and Robert Morse and lasted 14 months until December 1960.
In 1961 she starred in Come blow your horn, playing Peggy Evans (the role of Jill St. John in the 1963 film version), then playing Candy Starr in Flight over a cuckoo’s nest from November 1963 to January 1964.
From 1964-66 she was in the Broadway comedies Ready when you are, CB!, directed by Joshua Logan, and The rebellious stork.
At that time, she shared an apartment on West 101st Street and Riverside Drive with Harper, then a Broadway dancer, and three other women; it was Golonka who encouraged Harper to try to act.
Golonka played several characters on a 1965 comedy album, You don’t have to be Jewish, who climbed to n ° 9 on the Billboard graphics. When she couldn’t do the follow-up, she recommended Harper for the job.
Meanwhile, Golonka was appearing on television on Naked city, Car 54, where are you? and The doctors and in films such as Love with the good stranger (1963) and Arthur Hiller Penelope (1966), with Natalie Wood. (Golonka played a prostitute named Honeysuckle Rose in that one).
She moved to Los Angeles and worked on shows like Get smart, Barnaby jones, The flying nun, This girl, Maude, Alice, The Rockford Files, One day at a time, Taxi, The murder she wrote and The king of queens.
She also worked on the voice over Speed buggy, The new Yogi bear show, Capitol Critters and The New Scooby-Doo Movies.
His film summary included The busy body (1967), Welcome to hard times (1967), Airport ’77 (1977), The last married couple in America (1980), My tutor (1983) and The end of innocence (1990).
Survivors include his sister, Zorine; nieces Stéphanie, Susan, Amy, Debra, Lisa, Karen and Crissy; and nephews David and Michael.
When asked in a 1969 interview if she had ever thought about taking a stage name, she replied, “I started to be recognized back when we had stars with names like Marlon Brando. , Tab Hunter, Rory Calhoun, Rip Torn and Rock Hudson. she said. “I just thought it would be nice to have an Arlene Golonka in there.”
