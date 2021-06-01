WWE Elects Steve Koonin, Connor Schell and Nick Khan to Board of Directors | Business

STAMFORD, Connecticut – (BUSINESS WIRE) – June 1, 2021–

WWE (NYSE: WWE) announced today that Steve Koonin, Connor Schell and Nick Khan have been elected to its board of directors.

The addition of Steve, Connor and Nick provides WWE and its Board of Directors with some of the most accomplished executives in the media, said Vince McMahon, WWE President and CEO. With such a proven track record in our industry, we look forward to their ideas and contributions as members of our board.

Koonin is the CEO of the Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena NBAs, a position he has held since April 2014. Previously, Koonin was President of Turner Entertainment Networks overseeing TNT, TBS, truTV and TCM, after 14 years with The Coca-Cola Company where he led the marketing and advertising operations.

Schell is the founder and CEO of a new unscripted content company announced with Chernin Entertainment. An award-winning film and television producer, Schell previously served as Executive Vice President, Content at ESPN. In this role, he was responsible for the global development and production of all live events, studios and original content on ESPN platforms, products and services.

Khan has served as WWE President and Chief Revenue Officer since August 2020. Previously, Khan was Co-Head of the Television Department at Creative Artists Agency LLC (CAA), where he represented top broadcasters while helping negotiate billions of dollars in rights. media. deals on behalf of WWE, Southeastern Conference (SEC) and Top Rank Boxing. Khan was a practicing lawyer before becoming an agent.

