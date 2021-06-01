Actress Saba Qamar shares working memory with Bollywood star Irfan Khan





Saba Qamar is an amazing actor and performer in the Pakistani entertainment industry. She has given excellent performances in numerous theaters and is also the highest paid actress in the Lollywood industry. She starred in the drama based on the life story of Qandeel Baloch and did a great job. Sabas works in movies Saba Qamar also appeared in the popular Pakistani film “Lahore se aagey” alongside Yasser Hussain. Saba Qamar will also appear in the upcoming film “Kamli”. She is one of the few Pakistani actresses to have worked across borders. Saba made a name for herself in the Bollywood industry thanks to the film Hindi Medium alongside Irfan Khan. Saba recently appeared on the show Ghabrana Mana hai hosted by Vasay Chauhdary which is screened on ARY Digital. What did Saba say? In The Show, Saba recalled a fond memory with veteran Bollywood actor Irfan Khan. The host showed her an old photo from the Hindi Medium set and Saba shared a good story behind that photo. After looking at the photo, Saba said: When I was shooting for Hindi support in Delhi, Eid-ul Adha came and it was my first Eid when I was away from home. Then I told Irfan that I want Eidi and this Eidi is given by him and I always have it with me. Memories with Irfan Khan The host asked Saba to share some of her memories with Irfan Khan. She replied: “I have wonderful memories of him and have been a fan of him since I was a child. I once opened up on a show that if I ever got an offer from Bollywood I would love to work with Irfan Khan. and MashAllah. I’m lucky the first offer I got from Bollywood was with my favorite actor. I learned a lot from Irfan Khan.



