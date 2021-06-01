Celebrity Birthdays for the Week of June 6-12: June 6: Singer-songwriter Gary US Bonds is 82 years old. Country singer Joe Stampley…

Celebrity birthdays for the week of June 6 to 12:

June 6: Singer-songwriter Gary US Bonds is 82 years old. Country singer Joe Stampley is 78 years old. Jazz pianist Monty Alexander is 77 years old. Actor Robert Englund (Freddie Krueger) is 74 years old. Singer Dwight Twilley is 70 years old. Playwright Harvey Fierstein is 69 years old. Actress and comedian Sandra Bernhard is 66 years old. Actress Amanda Pays is 62 years old. Record producer and musician Jimmy Jam (The Time) is 62. Comedian Colin Quinn is 62 years old. Guitarist Steve Vai is 61 years old. Slayer singer-bassist Tom Araya is 60 years old. Actor Jason Isaacs (Harry Potter films) is 58 years old. Bassist Sean Ysealt (White Zombie) is 55 years old. Actor Max Casella (Analyze This, Doogie Howser, MD) is 54 years old. Actor Paul Giamatti is 54 years old. Singer Damion Hall of Guy is 53 years old. Guitarist James Munky Shaffer from Korn is 52 years old. Country singer Lisa Brokop is 48 years old. Singer Uncle Kracker is 47 years old. Actor Sonya Walger (Lost) is 47 years old. Actor Staci Keanan (Step By Step, My Two Dads) is 46 years old. Jazz singer Somi is 45 Actor Aubrey Anderson-Emmons (Modern Family) is 14.

June 7: Actress Virginia McKenna (Born Free) is 90 years old. Singer Tom Jones is 81 years old. Talk show host Jenny Jones is 75 years old. Actor Liam Neeson is 69 years old. Actor Colleen Camp (Die Hard: With A Vengeance) is 68 years old. Actor William Forsythe is 66 years old. Record producer LA Reid is 65. Latino pop singer Juan Luis Guerra is 64 years old. Violent Femmes singer-guitarist Gordon Gano is 58 years old. Stone Temple Pilots drummer Eric Kretz is 55 years old. Guitarist Dave Navarro is 54 years old. Actress Helen Baxendale (Emily on Friends) is 51 years old. Actor Karl Urban (2009 Star Trek) is 49 years old. TV personality Bear Grylls (Man Vs. Wild) is 47 years old. The Shins guitarist-keyboardist Eric Johnson is 45 years old. Actor Adrienne Frantz (The Bold and the Beautiful, The Young and the Restless) is 43 years old. Comedian Bill Hader (The Mindy Project, Saturday Night Live) is 43 years old. Actress Anna Torv (Fringe) is 42 years old. Actress Larisa Oleynik (3rd Rock From The Sun, Boy Meets World) is 40. Actor Michael Cera (Juno, Arrested Development) is 33. Actor Shelley Buckner (Summerland) is 32 years old. Rapper Iggy Azalea is 31 years old. Rapper Fetty Wap is 30 years old. Model Emily Ratajkowski is 30 years old.

June 8: Actor James Darren is 85 years old. Singer Nancy Sinatra is 81 years old. Singer Chuck Negron (Three Dog Night) is 79 years old. Singer Boz Scaggs is 77 years old. Actress Sonia Braga is 71 years old. Actress Kathy Baker (Picket Fences) is 71 years old. Tyler is 70 years old. Actor Griffin Dunne is 66 years old. Dilbert designer Scott Adams is 64 years old. Actor-director Keenan Ivory Wayans is 63 years old. Simply Red singer Mick Hucknall is 61. Duran Duran keyboardist Nick Rhodes is 59 years old. Five Star singer Doris Pearson is 55 years old. Actor Julianna Margulies (The Good Wife, ER) is 54 years old. Actor Dan Futterman (Judging Amy) is 54 years old. Actor David Sutcliffe (Private Practice, Gilmore Girls) is 52. Actor Kent Faulcon (Tyler Perrys For Better or Worse) is 51 years old. Brownstone singer Nicci Gilbert is 51 years old. Actor Kelli Williams (The Practice) is 51 years old. Actor Mark Feuerstein (West Wing, Good Morning, Miami) is 50 years old. MercyMe guitarist Mike Scheuchzer is 46 years old. Actor Eion Bailey (Once Upon A Time) is 45 years old. Rapper Kanye West is 44 years old. Singer-songwriter Sturgill Simpson is 43 years old. Guitarist Derek Truc ks (Allman Brother Band, Tedeschi Trucks Band) is 42 years old. The Calling singer Alex Band is 40 years old. Nickel Creek fiddler Sara Watkins is 40 years old. Actor Torrey DeVitto (Pretty Little Liars) is 37 years old.

June 9: Comedian Jackie Mason is 93 years old. Sports commentator Dick Vitale is 82 years old. Uriah Heep’s guitarist Mick Box is 74 years old. Composer James Newton Howard is 70 years old. Actor Michael J. Fox is 60 years old. Actor Johnny Depp is 58 years old. Actress Gloria Reuben (The Agency, ER) is 57 years old. Singer-actress Tamela Mann (Meet The Browns, Medea films) is 55 years old. Hootie and the Blowfish bassist Dean Felber is 54 years old. Bassist Dean Dinning (Toad the Wet Sprocket) is 54 years old. Musician Ed Simons of the Chemical Brothers is 51 years old. Actor Keesha Sharp (Lethal Weapon) is 48 years old. Dailey and Vincent singer Jamie Dailey is 46 years old. Actor Michaela Conlin (Bones) is 43 years old. Actor Natalie Portman is 40 years old. Actor Mae Whitman (Parenthood, Arrested Development) is 33 years old. Actor Lucien Laviscount (Scream Queens) is 29 years old.

June 10: Actress Alexandra Stewart (Under the Cherry Moon) is 82 years old. The Shirelles singer Shirley Alston Reeves is 80 years old. Actor Jurgen Prochnow (The English Patient, Das Boot) is 80 years old. Actor Frankie Faison (The Village, The Wire) is 80 years old. 72. Actor Andrew Stevens (Dallas) is 66 years old. The Pixies and The Breeders bassist Kim Deal is 60 years old. Singer Maxi Priest is 60 years old. Actor Gina Gershon is 59 years old. Actor Jeanne Tripplehorn is 58 years old. Drummer Jimmy Chamberlin (Smashing Pumpkins, Zwan) is 57 years old. Actress Kate Flannery (The Office) is 57 years old. Model actress Elizabeth Hurley is 56 years old. The Pixies guitarist Joey Santiago is 56 years old. Actor Doug McKeon (On Golden Pond) is 55 years old. Guitarist Emma Anderson (Lush) is 54 years old. Country guitarist Brian Hofeldt of The Derailers is 54 years old. Rapper The DOC is 53 years old. Singer Mike Doughty (Soul Coughing) is 51 years old. K-Ci and JoJo singer JoJo is 50 years old. Singer Faith Evans is 48 years old. Actor Hugh Dancy is 46 years old. Lemisha Grinstead 702 is 43 years old. Actor DJ Qualls (Memphis Beat, Hustle and Flow) is 43 years old. Actor Shane West (ER, Now and Agai n) is 43 years old. Country singer Lee Brice is 42 years old. Singer Hoku is 40 years old. Actor Leelee Sobieski is 39 years old. Lake Street Dive bassist Bridget Kearney is 36. Actor Titus Makin (TVs The Rookie) is 32 years old. Actor Tristin Mays (2018’s MacGyver, The Vampire Diaries) is 31 years old. Actress Eden McCoy (General Hospital) is 18.

June 11: Comedian Johnny Brown (Laugh-In) is 84 years old. Joey Dee and the Starliters singer Joey Dee is 81 years old. Actor Roscoe Orman (Sesame Street) is 77 years old. Actress Adrienne Barbeau (Maude) is 76 years old. ZZ Le Haut drummer Frank Beard is 72 years old. Air Supply singer Graham Russell is 71 years old. .38 Special and Van Zant singer Donnie Van Zant is 69 years old. Actor Peter Bergman (The Young and the Restless) is 68 years old. Actor Hugh Laurie (House) is 62. Talk show host Dr. Mehmet Oz (The Dr. Oz Show) is 61 years old. The singer Gioia Bruno d’Expose is 58 years old. Tonic bassist Dan Lavery is 55 years old. Country singer Bruce Robison is 55 years old. Actor Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones) is 52 years old. Bassist Smilin Jay McDowell (BR5-49) is 52 years old. Actor Lenny Jacobson (nurse Jackie) is 47 years old. Third Day bassist Tai Anderson is 45 years old. Actor Joshua Jackson (Fringe, Dawsons Creek) is 43. Actor Shia LaBeouf is 35 years old.

June 12: Disney composer Richard Sherman is 93 years old. Sports announcer Marv Albert is 80 years old. Actor Roger Aaron Brown (The District) is 72 years old. Actress Sonia Manzano (Law and Order: Special Victims Unit) is 71 years old. Cheap Trick drummer Bun E. Carlos is 70 years old. Country singer-guitarist Junior Brown is 69 years old. Singer-songwriter Rocky Burnette is 68 years old. Actor Timothy Busfield is 64. Singer Meredith Brooks is 63 years old. Actress Jenilee Harrison (Dallas, Threes Company) is 63. They Might Be Giants accordion-keyboardist John Linnell is 62 years old. Actor John Enos (Days of Our Lives, Young and the Restless) is 59 years old. Rapper Grandmaster Dee of Whodini is 59 years old. Actor Paul Schulze (Nurse Jackie) is 59. Actor Eamonn Walker (Chicago Fire, Cadillac Records) is 59. Bassist Bardi Martin (Candlebox) is 52 years old. Actor Rick Hoffman (Suits) is 51 years old. Actor-comedian Finesse Mitchell (Roadies, Saturday Night Live) is 49 years old. Actor Jason Mewes (Clerks) is 47 years old. Blues guitarist Kenny Wayne Shepherd is 44 years old. Actor Timothy Simons (Veep) is 43 years old. Actor Wil Horneff (The Yea rling) is 42 years old. Singer Robyn is 42 years old. Portgual singer-guitarist John Gourley. The Man is 40 years old. Country singer Chris Young is 36 years old. Actor Dave Franco is 36 years old. Actor Luke Youngblood (Galavant) is 35 years old.

