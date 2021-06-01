Disabling Hollywood’s Powerful New Actors: Newsletter





David Zaslav, Managing Director of Discovery Communications.

Drew Angerer / Getty Images





Hollywood’s Powerful New Actors The Discovery-WarnerMedia merger project now has a name (“Warner Bros. Discovery”), although it is not expected to end for another year. Still, discussions are rife as to who will help David Zaslav lead the entertainment giant. Much has been said about Zaslav’s history as a cost cutter and who will be threatened by plans to find $ 3 billion in synergies. But Hollywood insiders have told Claire Atkinson and Ashley Rodriguez that they expect the proposed company to prioritize the restoration of Warner Bros. past glory and nurturing its connections within the industry, after the once-friend-to-creators studio damaged some of its connections during AT & T’s reign, especially when WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar upended the schedule for theatrical release. Find out what insiders think about who might be in the hot seat and who Zaslav might consider replacing them. Read the rest here: Insiders speculate on the future of these 9 key executives at Discovery-WarnerMedia



A view of the OpenX coffee bar at Advertising Week 2015 in New York City.

D Dipasupil / Getty Images for AWXII





Adtech’s next deal? Lara O’Reilly has learned that OpenX, which helps publishers and developers sell ads online, is looking for a buyer. The pandemic slowdown has not been favorable to advertising-dependent businesses. OpenX laid off, put on leave or cut hours for 15% of its staff in April 2020. But adtech stocks have skyrocketed as these companies have profited from the boom in streaming TV and online shopping, particularly attracting private equity investments. Some wonder how long the good times will last. Google and Facebook still dominate the digital advertising market; adtech is widely commoditized; and a new era of privacy could challenge the core business of many ad technology companies of helping to target ads to people. Read More: Adtech OpenX Company Explores Possible Sale, Sources Say



Flight attendants fell less sick as a result of pandemic-era cleaning protocols.

Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images





How agencies approach travel After an overwhelming 2020, advertising companies are hiring again as clients start to spend. It’s a welcome sign for an industry that shed nearly 50,000 jobs last year as customers cut spending. But after working remotely for a year, some have mixed feelings about returning to where it is now, especially when it comes to in-person meetings with clients, Lindsay Rittenhouse reports. Advertising is a relationship activity where weekly flights were the norm, but many have become accustomed to more flexible hours. It will be interesting to see the extent to which the industry accepts that much of the work that was previously done in person can be done remotely or whether the pressure to show up will prevail. Read the rest: Marketers are looking for time with their agencies again, but some advertising executives don’t want to go back to crazy travel schedules before the pandemic

