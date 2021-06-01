Bollywood Star Helps Donate 100,000 Plant-Based Meals To India





Bollywood star Genelia Deshmukh is leading a campaign that will deliver 100,000 plant-based meals to India. The actress aims to help people in distress following the second wave of COVID-19 in India which has devastated the country with more than 30 million cases. Deshmukh announced its partnership with the association Million dollar vegan promote plant-based nutrition while supporting people facing severe food insecurity during the epidemic crisis. “India has been severely affected by the pandemic and it is up to us to do all we can to help,” Deshmukh posted on Instagram. “Not only is the food delicious and nutritious for those in desperate need of it, but we also introduce the idea that plant-based food is the only way forward for this earth, the animals and ourselves.” Million Dollar Vegan is launching this campaign to tackle the damage caused by this devastating second wave and hopes to draw attention to the issues that are rapidly increasing across the country. The global nonprofit donates meals to low-income families across the country as well as essential workers and homeless shelters. The donation process comes immediately after India hits the 30 million mark, coinciding with a worrying shortage of vaccines for citizens. Deshmukh has been involved in activism and the plant movement for several years. Last year, the actress and her husband Riteish launched their own brand of plant-based meat. Vegan protein company Imagine Meats has secured support from The Good Food Insitute India. The funding package will help the company expand its product lines and reach, but Deshmukh and his company have yet to release details on the company’s future. Along with Deshmukh, celebrities such as Joanna Lumley and Bryan Adams are working to provide meals for those affected by the pandemic in India. Million Dollar Vegan is teaming up with people to both raise awareness and increase the reach of the association. The association continues its commitment to humanitarian causes and animal rights while spreading its plant mission through this campaign. “Million Dollar Vegan cooks and delivers a two-pronged miracle: bringing delicious, nutritious food to those in desperate need of it,” said Lumley. PBN. “And, by introducing the idea that plant-based nutrition is the way forward for the planet and its people.” Million Dollar Vegan currently operates in 10 countries, working in seven different languages. The central mission statement of nonprofits is to inspire veganism in people around the world, with the hope of initiating a bigger change in how food systems work across the world. The association is supported by several big names including Alicia Silverstone, Evanna Lynch and Peter Singer. In 2018, the charity was founded as a flash campaign to offer the Pope a million dollar charity to go vegan during Lent. The international nonprofit also donated 300 meals to staff and frontline workers at the Manchester vaccination center. Million Dollar Vegan has donated full plant-based meals to staff members to help them through the hard times at vaccination sites as more vaccines become available to people. “What we choose to buy and eat has a profound effect on the world around us,” said UK campaign manager for Million Dollar Vegan. “It affects both our short term and long term health, the health of our planet, how long we will have usable antibiotics when another pandemic arrives, and whether we will be able to slow climate change. These are the biggest problems we face, but we are not powerless. Each of us who is privileged to have food choices can play a role in protecting ourselves, our planet and our future , simply by opting for more plant-based meals. “







