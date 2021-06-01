What is Blair Underwoods Net Worth? The actor announces his separation from his wife Desiree DaCosta after 27 years of marriage





Blair Underwood and his wife Desiree DaCosta announced their separation on social media on Monday, May 31. Find Out What Is Blairs Net Worth! LA actor Blair and his wife Desiree have been together for 27 years after they tied the knot in 1994. The couples joint statement regarding their separation reads, after a tremendous amount of reflection, prayer and work on ourselves individually and collectively, we have come to the conclusion of ending our marriage which began 27 years ago. . It really has been a great trip, wrote Blair and Desiree. This content could not be loaded < style="display:block;padding-top:100.0000%;"/> Many fans took to Twitter to express their shock after the couples joint statement was posted online. Others were curious about Blairs’ net worth as a result of his divorce proceedings. < style="display:block;padding-top:150.0000%;"/> Photo by E. Charbonneau / WireImage for LIONSGATE Blair Underwoods Net Worth Revealed! Celebrity Net Worth Portal reveals Blair is worth $ 8 million. The actor is more famous for his appearances in shows and movies like LA Law (1986-1994), Self Made (2020), Set it Off (1996) and etc. Washington native Blairs stars as headstrong lawyer Jonathan Rollins in NBC legal drama LA law stayed with the fans. In the First days of his career he trained in musical theater at Carnegie Mellon. As an aspiring young actor, Blair moved to New York City, an actor’s paradise. Her major breakup came after landing a role on The Cosby Show (1984). His film debut came with Krush Groove (1985) when he was only 21 years old. However, his role as a lawyer in LA law catapulted the actor to stardom. < style="display:block;padding-top:98.4848%;"/> Photo by Gary Null / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images All about the Blair Underwoods kids! Blair and his wife Desiree married in 1994. Desiree is a Executive assistant who worked in the movie Boomerang (1992). She has also worked as an assistant with Eddie Murphy in films like Harlem Nights (1989) and Another 48 hours (1990). However, Desiree cut her career short and became less common in the entertainment industry after the birth of her and her children Blairs. In their recent joint declaration, the couple wrote, Our proudest accomplishments are our three amazing children. Three souls to whom God has entrusted us. We continue to be impressed and humbled by the blessings of parenthood. < style="display:block;padding-top:143.8257%;"/> Photo by Frazer Harrison / Getty Images Blair and Desiree share three children, two sons and a daughter. Their eldest is a son named Paris, (born in 1997) who is currently 24 years old. Then they have a daughter named Brielle, who was born in 1999 and is 22 now. Their youngest is Blake, born in 2001 and now 19 years old. What is the ethnicity of Desiree DaCostas? The desired ethnicity is reported as African American in many doorBut its name DaCosta hints at its potential Latin roots.







