Actor Jason Momoa Takes a Stand Against Single-Use Plastics in Hollywood | State / Regional





BOONE, NCand NEW YORK, June 1, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Today, Mananalu and Earth Angel, a provider of sustainable production services, announced a partnership that advances the two organizations’ mission to protect our planet. Mananalu will supply its aluminum packaged water to Earth Angel’s film and television production sets, effective immediately. “There is a lot of work to do, but this partnership with Earth Angel is a big step in the right direction.” Jason “Watching the entertainment industry take meaningful steps towards sustainability is a passion of mine and one of the reasons I founded Mananalu,” says actor and founder of Mananalu Jason momoa. “There is a lot of work to do, but this partnership with Earth Angel is a big step in the right direction.” While communal water stations were once a staple of programs on the Earth Angel Plateau, the COVID-19 pandemic has sparked a desire for more single-use options to mitigate the spread of the disease. Plastic water bottles were not an option, as they go against Earth Angel’s work to reduce the entertainment industry’s impact on the environment. To date, Earth Angel has avoided using over 2.5 million single-use plastic water bottles on their sets. Mananalu Water offers the perfect solution of single-use water cans wrapped in aluminum, an endlessly recyclable material. “We aim for sustainability in everything we do in Mananalu. This is the reason why we exist ”, says CEO of Mananalu David Cuthbert. “In this way, we are very proud to partner with the exceptional Earth Angel team to share these values ​​and support sustainability around the world. Mananalu is also able to meet the volume and demands of a production set, with Earth Angel’s client list including The Incredible Spider-Man 2, Steven spielberg The post office, Emmy winner The wonderful Mrs. Maisel, and Lin Manuel Miranda’s To come up In the heights. Another added benefit is Momoa’s involvement in the industry. “What Jason is doing to leverage his status in the industry to invest in sustainable solutions and businesses is exactly what we’re advocating for,” says Emellie O’Brien, Founder and CEO of Earth Angel. “We want to make sure our customers have access to sustainable products and options. With Mananalu, they can avoid single-use plastics and support a mission-driven business, while remaining COVID compliant. Media contacts Sanny screw Mananalu [email protected] Trina Dong earth angel [email protected] About Mananalu Mananalu is a sustainable water brand whose mission is to empower the world to stop drinking single-use plastics. “Mana” means the sacred spirit of life in Hawaiian. “Nalu” means a powerful wave that pushes across the ocean. Founded by an actor, environmentalist and native of Hawaii, Jason momoa, Mananalu is creating a wave of change and fighting plastic pollution by canning water with endlessly recyclable aluminum. To learn more, visitwww.mananalu.com. About Earth Angel Earth Angel is the leading provider of sustainable production services in the United States, founded on the vision that entertainment should never come at the expense of the environment. Their collective of production and sustainability experts provide the strategy, skilled workforce, supplies and analysis to help the entertainment industry reduce its environmental impact. Since 2011, Earth Angel has helped movies and series prevent nearly 9,000 metric tonnes of greenhouse gases, divert more than 10 million pounds of trash, and donate more than 135,000 meals to local communities. Earth Angel is headquartered at new York with offices in Angels and Atlanta. View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/actor-jason-momoa-takes-a-stand-against-single-use-plastics-in-hollywood-301303267.html SOURCE Mananalu

