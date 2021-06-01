Months after Dune 2021 released, 1984 version gets 4K version





All you get when you buy the new version of Dune (1984).

One of the covers of this edition.

Another blanket; this one probably looks more familiar. The controversial but memorable 1984 film adaptation of Frank Herbert’s 1965 sci-fi novel Dune will first be released in 4K and HDR on August 31, thanks to a new 4K UltraHD Blu-ray bundle from distributor Arrow Films. According to Arrow Movies, the upcoming version was mastered from the original camera negative in 4K and Dolby Vision HDR, although playback in HDR-10 format is also supported. The set offers two audio options: uncompressed stereo and DTS-HD 5.1 surround sound. There’s one thing genre moviegoers may be hoping they won’t get here: the commentary from filmmaker David Lynch, who directed the film and rose to fame for later works likeTwin peaks andBlue velvet. Those familiar with the history of the film, however, will not be surprised by this omission; Lynch disowned Dune upon its release, saying it did not represent its creative vision due to interference from the studio. Publicity There are comment trails, although they just don’t feature Lynch. Instead, The Projection Booth podcast host Mike White and film historian Paul M. Sammon provide commentary. The new Blu-ray set will be available in two editions: a standard version with two discs and a Steel Book edition with three. This third disc probably won’t matter to most buyers, as it’s only an HD version of the movie instead of 4K on a standard Blu-ray disc. Whichever version you buy, you’ll get a plethora of featurettes and documentaries about the film over the years, including some exploring what the film is arguably best known for: its production design, costumes. and its miniatures. There’s also an archive of interviews with various cast and crew members, along with 11 deleted scenes and several trailers. That’s all on the records. Physical accompaniments include a 60-page book with interviews and essays on the film, a double-sided poster, and double-sided lobby card reconstructions. The 1984 version ofDune was panned by critics and totally failed at the box office when it was released. Over the years it has found new life as a cult classic, but few critics are even stepping forward now to claim Dune is a little-known masterpiece. The timing of the release seems strategically planned:Arrival andBlade Runner 2049 Director Denis Villeneuve is working on a new film adaptation, which is set to hit theaters and the HBO Max streaming platform on October 1. List image by Arrow Movies

