Flipkart Khel Paheliyon Ka Episode 1 Answers June 2, 2021





Flipkart Khel Paheliyon Ka Answers today June 2, 2021 – Today I will show you all Correct Flipkart Khel Paheliyon Ka Episode 1 Answers. You can win exciting prizes, gift certificates, awesome coins by playing Prize Wali Paathshala Flipkart Answers. This episode is named as Bollywood Dhamaka. First, in this post, Cashbackbeta revealed Flipkart Khel Paheliyon Ka Answers today at Season 1 Episode 1. Indeed, one of our readers won the Prize by playing Flipkart Khel Paheliyon Ka Quiz. The answers are 100% correct. How to play Flipkart Khel Paheliyon Ka June 2 Quiz Also, to participate in Flipkart Khel Paheliyan Ka Season 1, you need to follow these simple steps: First, download the Flipkart app from here On your device.

Then open the Flipkart app.

Finally, go to the “Game Zone” section and click on the “Quiz Banner”.

Check Khel Paheliyon Ka Flipkart answers below and submit same answers on the app. Khel Paheliyon Ka June 2 Quiz Details Name of the quiz: Flipkart Khel Paheliyon Ka Quiz Episode 1 Price: Vouchers, Super coins, and more Quiz Date: June 2, 2021 Quiz time: 00:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Flipkart Khel Paheliyon Ka responds today June 2, 2021 Note: Answers will be updated at 12:00 PM {Refresh this page or join the Telegram channel to see the quiz answers}. Khel Paheliyon Ka Episode 1 Answers Bollywood Dhamaka Flipkart Answers Q1. Answer: Ranbir Q2. Answer: GullyBoy Q3. Answer: Priyanka Answers associated with the quiz Answers to the Flipkart Wali Paathshala Prize quiz Flipkart Big Buzz Challenge Quiz Answers Flipkart Dating Aaj Kal Quiz Answers All Flipkart Quiz Answers Today Flipkart responds to ladies against gentlemen terms and conditions By participating in the “Khel Paheliyon Ka” (Contest), the user (You or Your) agrees to be bound by these T & Cs. The quiz starts on June 2, 2021 and ends on July 31, 2021.

The age must be 18 years or over, provided however. people under 18 but over 13 can participate under their responsibility.

Must have a valid Flipkart account and must also log in to it.

The prizes will be in the mystery box.

