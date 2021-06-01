Entertainment
Quest for a Hollywood Star (KPBS Midday Edition Segments)
Arnett Moore launches a solo campaign to bring his aunt, Juanita Moore, a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Speaker 1: 00:00 Our net more launches a one man campaign to get his aunt, a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and his seven decade career Juanita Moore has starred in over 80 films and TV shows, but she was largely uncredited for many of our older roles. Got her big breakthrough in 1959 when she was cast in the Imitation Life film, her performance earned her an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress and became the fifth black actor to be nominated for an Oscar. More was a pioneer for other black actors during his career.
Speaker 2: 00:40 [inaudible] she was a show girl
Speaker 3: 00:42 At 18 at the smalls paradise at the Zanzibar club, several venues across New York during the Harlem Renaissance. It was in the thirties,
Speaker 4: 00:53 He’s his nephew, our net plus he’s 75 and he’s on a lonely mission to get him a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame nominations are expected on May 20th. It
Speaker 3: 01:05 Performed at the London Palladium at the Moulin Rouge, and she even got the chance to sing and dance with Josephine Baker and other prominent blocks. Meanwhile,
Speaker 4: 01:16 When Juanita returned to California and started acting, she found it difficult to break out of the stereotypes
Speaker 3:01:23 Roles. She was from the Wawa boo to the jungle. In other words, she played a maid for a savage, and that was the start of her career.
Speaker 4: 01:33 These were the roles available to black women at the time
Speaker 3: 01:37 If the roles were available for black women, and one thing she wouldn’t do, is play the role of mammy fide or the role of jester. She wouldn’t do them. It was not
Speaker 4: 01:49 Until 1959, when she started an imitation of life. May his true talents finally be recognized.
Speaker 5: 01:56 I just want to look at you. That’s why I can’t. Oh, you are happy here. Do you find what you really want from someone else?
Speaker 2: 02:07 I’m white, white
Speaker 4: 02:12 Juanita plays Annie, a mom. Late skin girl Sarah Jane rejects her black identity and tries to move on.
Speaker 2: 02:20 And if by accident we pass in the street, please don’t recognize me. I will not say promised. I said it in my head.
Speaker 3: 02:32 I remember it was a very moving image and it still remains. This is how a friend of mine once asked me. Did you cry during an imitation of life? I said, no, I didn’t want him to think I cried. But yes, I still cry today. And I cried then. Oh, beautiful.
Speaker 2: 03:00 I love you so much. Nothing you do can stop
Speaker 4: 3:05 In 1995, Juanita spoke about this role in an interview with Turner’s classic films. She remembered what film producer Ross Hunter told her when she got the part almost 40 years earlier,
Speaker 6: 03:18 He said, I put my neck for you. He said, if you know, well, the ground won’t be good. And it scared me to death. You know, say it’s a lot of pressure.
Speaker 3: 03:29 And she says that really, it was her coming out too. She had been in movies before that, playing small roles and uncredited roles, but this was her opportunity to come out at 44.
Speaker 7: 03:46 Ladies and gentlemen, I have been asked to award the award for best performance by an actress in a supporting role, or to put it more succinctly, best film. Again
Speaker 4: 03:55 Juanita got an Academy Award nomination.
Speaker 7: 03:58 The nominees are, am I in a bad place for the top, Susan Kona for impersonation of life wanting to move for impersonation of life.
Speaker 4: 04:07 Even though she didn’t win. Juanita Moore was only the fifth black actor to be nominated for an Oscar at the time.
Speaker 3: 04:16 She was a pioneer. She opened doors and today a lot of actors of color don’t have to deal with some of the things she’s been dealing with. I’m not saying it’s easy, but it’s not like it’s because of people like her and Sidney Portier and others who put their necks down from the start
Speaker 4: 04:39 After imitating life, Juanita was hoping she could star in her own films or at least be cast for bigger roles, but she was not offered another role for
Speaker 6:04:49 One year. I no longer wanted to carry the trays. And I knew this was all part of the kind of job I was going to get. I knew it, but I didn’t want to do it. So I don’t know if being nominated helped me or not,
Speaker 4: 05:06 But true to his passion. She never stopped acting. She continued to play mostly small roles. Her last role was in 2000 as a grandmother in Disney’s the kid with Bruce Willis. She passed away just before New Year’s Day 2014, at the age of 99. Arnett says that when he was growing up in Los Angeles his aunt never spoke much about his career. He must have discovered his own story after his death, including digging up hundreds of photos.
Speaker 3: 05:38 Uh, this is my booklet that I made on Juanita. It’s Juanita Sam Davis, Jr. And they took that and sent me wasn’t even in the movie, but he was a friend of Juanita’s. Our
Speaker 4:05:52 Net is a retired salesperson. He doesn’t have a strong connection to the film, but over the past two years he has launched a popular campaign for Juanita Moore in order to get a Hollywood star.
Speaker 3: 06:04 You know, in the fifties, when I was growing up, when you saw a black person on the TV screen, you were excited and Juanita was that face that you saw over and over and over again, I am very proud of her.
Speaker 2: 06:22 She had it
Speaker 3: 06:23 Lots of obstacles, the biggest one being racism. It’s a star without a star,
Speaker 4: 06:29 Our network plans to submit her nomination for star Juanita Moore for the third consecutive year. If it is not selected this summer, he says, he will continue to try.
