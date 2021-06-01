Universal Studios Hollywood hires 2,000 workers when it fully reopens – deadline





Universal Studios Hollywood ramps up for full capacity operations. With the option to move from its currently mandatory 35% attendance limit to full capacity on June 15, the theme park said on Tuesday it was looking to fill more than 2,000 jobs. Openings include a wide variety of full-time, part-time, seasonal and professional positions. Specific employment opportunities include those at attractions; Entertainment, including production assistants and show controllers; Customer relations; Park services; Wardrobe; Retail and parking and food, including bartenders, baristas, cooks, bakers, food stall attendants and runners. Those interested should visit http://www.USHjobs.com. More jobs are available in finance, marketing, human resources, engineering, and environmental health and safety. To apply, visit http://www.NBCunicareers.com. Related story Universal Studios Orlando raises salaries to $ 15, putting pressure on other theme parks Universal Studios Hollywood is eager to go as Covid infection rates plummet in California. The park launched its “Taste of Universal” in mid-March. With the rides still closed at this point, it offered visitors weekend access to selected themed areas for shopping and dining. When it reopened on April 16 at 25% capacity, Universal Studios Hollywood did not allow out-of-state guests whether or not they were fully vaccinated. On April 28, a few weeks before Disneyland, the park began allowing non-residents who can show proof of vaccination and valid ID to purchase tickets. Universal Studios Hollywood offers rides and attractions like Jurassic World-The Ride, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, The Secret Life of Pets: Off the Leash! and Despicable Me Minion Mayhem. The Studio Tour takes guests through an authentic production studio, housing outdoor sets and sound stages used in over 8,000 movies and TV shows, as well as rides based on films such as King Kong 360 3D and Fast & Furious-Supercharged. City News Service contributed to this report.







