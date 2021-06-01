Hollywood Bowl returns to full capacity for summer 2021





The show will continue this summer at the Hollywood Bowl, which recently announced plans to return to 100% capacity as 54.4% of Californians have now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and Governor Gavin Newsom vowed to fully reopen the state by June 15. Tickets for a one-off event went on sale Tuesday for the iconic summer venue lineup, which includes top performers such as HER, Christina Aguilera and, of course, the Los Angeles Philharmonic Orchestra. Starting in July, the concert destination will begin operating at full capacity after the COVID-19 pandemic canceled an entire season of performances for the first time in 98 years. This means that previous plans to offer only corporate headquarters and fully vaccinated areas have been scrapped for upcoming shows. However, a few pandemic-era guidelines remain, particularly for unvaccinated guests, who are encouraged to produce a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of a performance and to wear a face covering during a performance. The Bowls website notes that the site is awaiting updated guidance from the LA County Department of Public Health regarding changes to our mask policy after June 15. (Unvaccinated ticket holders have also been asked to stay home if they show symptoms of or have been exposed to COVID-19 within 10 days of a performance.) Before its partial reopening last month, the Bowl had planned to reserve 85% of its social distancing places for guests immune to the novel coronavirus, with the remaining 15% being allocated to unvaccinated participants, who would be required to present results of COVID-19 test negative. within 72 hours of the show. Prior to the latest capacity update, LA Phil President and CEO Chad Smith predicted the Bowl was able to make about half of its usual summer earnings of around $ 65 million. due to the limitations of the pandemic. There was this institutional determination from the board, musicians and staff that, regardless of the size of the audience, we were going to put on concerts, Smith told the Los Angeles Times last month. The finances might have been terrible, but we decided if we can do concerts, we have to give concerts, we run the hall as stewards of the community. According to the Bowls website, a recent survey by the beloved Amphitheater found that 94% of attendees reported being partially or completely immune to COVID-19, while 98% intended to be immunized. . You can find more information about COVID-19 restrictions, tickets and performers on the Hollywood Bowl website.







