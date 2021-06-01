“Peyton Place” actor, “The Wire” was 87 – The Hollywood Reporter

Robert Hogan, the familiar New York actor who has made a six-decade career appearing on television shows including Hogan’s heroes, whose main character is named after him, has passed away. He was 87 years old.

Hogan died Thursday of complications from pneumonia at his home on the coast of Maine, his family announced.

On stage, Hogan received an Outer Critics Circle Award in 1998 for his performance as lawyer Clarence Darrow in John Logan’s Never the sinner, a drama about the Leopold and Loeb murder trial in the 1920s. A year later, he played a US Marine in the original Broadway production of Aaron Sorkin A few good men.

Hogan has appeared in over 100 television series, Hazelnut, The Donna Reed Show, Gomer Pyle: USMC, The twilight zone and Dr Kildare in the 1960s; I dream of Jeannie, Gunsmoke, The Mary Tyler Moore Show and Hawaii Five-O in the 70s ; TJ Hooker, Laverne and Shirley, One day at a time, The right guy and Magnum, PI in the 80s ; Cosby and Now and again In the 90s ; and three Law and order programs in the 2000s.

In 1965 and 1970, Hogan had two guest photos on CBS ‘ Hogan’s heroes, where the main character, the captured US Army Air Forces Colonel played by Bob Crane, was named after him by his friend and series co-creator, Bernard Fein. (Hogan had tried the title role, but CBS wanted to go with a “named” actor, offering the role to Van Johnson before Crane signed.)

Among his most memorable tricks, Hogan portrayed Paul Diamante, a pitcher kidnapped by Mr. Freeze (George Sanders), in 1966 on ABC’s Batman; Reverend Tom Winter for Two Seasons (1968-69) from ABC Peyton Square; Greg Stemple, who dated Linda Lavin’s waitress, 1977-82 on CBS Alice; and Louis Sobotka, a retired shipwright and father of Pablo Schreiber’s character, in 2003 on HBO Thread.

Hogan also often worked on daytime soap operas, being employed at one point from the other on Honeymooners, General hospital, Days of our lives, Another world, As the world turns, All my children and A life to live.

And at Quentin Tarantino Once upon a time in hollywood (2019) Leonardo DiCaprio’s actor character Rick Dalton praises the work of “Bobby Hogan” as he watches real guest star Hogan in a 1965 episode of ABC The FBI

The youngest of three children, Robert Joseph Hogan was born on September 28, 1933 in Queens. He grew up in an apartment just steps from the elevated subway train in the Jamaica neighborhood.

Hogan played basketball for St. Francis Preparatory School, served in the United States Army in Korea, and studied engineering at NYU. After his first semester in college, however, an aptitude test he took suggested the arts would be a better fit for him. “That’s when I tried to act,” he said.

Hogan was accepted into the American Academy of Dramatic Arts and in 1961 appeared off Broadway in Call me by my legitimate name, with Robert Duvall, Alvin Ailey and Joan Hackett. He moved to Los Angeles that year and landed gigs on Warner Bros. shows. as Cheyenne, Hawaiian eye and 77 Sunset Strip.

Later, Hogan was hired as a regular at series such as The man hunter, Operation Petticoat, Secrets of Midland Heights and Richie Brockelman, private investigator, but these broadcasts did not last long.

On the big screen, Hogan appeared in History of Greenwich Village (1963), Westworld (1973), The lady in red (1979), Species II (1998) and Blue christmas (1998), and returned to Broadway in 1992 to play the Player King in Hamlet.

He continued despite being diagnosed with vascular Alzheimer’s disease in 2013, touring in 2014 in Problem in mind at the Two River Theater in Red Bank, New Jersey.

Survivors include his 38-year-old wife, novelist Mary Hogan; her three children, Chris, Stephen and Jud, from her previous marriage to Shannon Hogan: and her grandchildren, Susanna and Liam.

Donations in her name can be made to DOROT in New York and the Alzheimer Association.