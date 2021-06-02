Warner Bros. Discovery is Hollywood’s new media giant





Discovery plans to name its proposed new company Warner Bros. Discovery, following its planned merger with WarnerMedia. The transaction, announced last month, is far from being finalized. The proposed $ 43 billion merger requires regulatory approval, but Discovery is continuing its outreach activities in Hollywood. On Tuesday, the New York-based company said it intends to build on the historic roots of Burbank-based Warner Bros. after the merger closes in mid-2022. The name of Warner Bros. Discovery will honor, celebrate and elevate the world’s most famous creative studio through Discovery’s global heritage of high-quality non-fictional storytelling, the company said in a statement. Two weeks ago, AT&T surprised Wall Street and much of Hollywood by announcing it was pulling out of the entertainment business just three years after the Dallas-based telecommunications giant bought the legendary Time Warner Inc. for $ 85. billion dollars plus debt. After AT&T took over the company in June 2018, it changed the name that had long celebrated the marriage of Time Inc.’s iconic empire to the Warner Bros. studio. almost 100 years old. AT&T chose WarnerMedia as a nod to its media holdings and because the Time Inc. part of the company had been separated from the company. Entertainment company Time Warner has often been confused with Time Warner Cable, which has since been merged into Charter Communications and provides television and internet services to consumers. WarnerMedia was clean and succinct. While Discovery executives will manage the proposed new entity, more than two-thirds of the company will be comprised of WarnerMedia assets, including HBO, HBO Max, Warner Bros. studio, CNN, TNT, TBS and Cartoon Network. Discovery therefore takes on the second billing, as was the case when General Electric merged its NBC assets with much of the Universal entertainment portfolio. This company, now owned by Comcast, is called NBCUniversal. The Warner Bros. logo Discovery will include the name amid puffy white clouds (reminiscent of the old DreamWorks SKG signature) and contain the tagline: The Elements That Dreams Are Made Of. Discovery said the line was borrowed from a famous line from the iconic film The Maltese Falcon and would pay further homage to Warner Bros. ‘rich legacy. and the focus of the proposed company. We love the new company name because it represents the combination of the legendary century-old heritage of Warner Bros. of creative and authentic storytelling and daring risk-taking to bring the most amazing stories to life, with the global Discoverys brand that has always brilliantly championed integrity, innovation and inspiration, said Chief Executive Officer of Discovery, David Zaslav, in a statement. Zaslav will lead the new entity.







