Loki BTS video teases chaos and mischief





A new behind-the-scenes video for Disney’s upcoming Loki series teases the reign of chaos that Tom Hiddleston’s character is bringing in his MCU release.

A new behind-the-scenes video at Disney + Loki The series features images teasing the chaos the God of Mischief is set to bring about when the show premieres later this month. Loki is the character’s first solo story in the MCU after appearing in numerous films, including all three Thor movies and the original Avengers movie. The plot resumes after Avengers: Endgame, where Loki disappeared with the Tesseract. The exercise of this power allows him to travel through time, which he uses to interfere with historical events, thereby attracting unwanted attention. The show brings back Tom Hiddleston as Loki along with MCU newcomer Gugu Mbatha-Rawand Owen Wilson. The series is slated to debut on Disney + on June 9 with a six-episode run. All episodes are attributed to director Kate Herron whose previous work includes directing Netflix episodes Sex education and Dawn. The series is part of Phase 4 of the MCU and will tie into future projects like Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Thor: Love & Thunder. Related: Marvel’s Time Travelers Loki Can Meet On His MCU Show In the behind-the-scenes video shared by E!, the action of the series is briefly glimpsed as the cast and crew comment on what audiences can expect from the series. Hiddleston says: “Loki is the god of evil; we have to do evil things.“We then quickly cut to Owen Wilson, who adds:”We are creating real chaos.“As the video highlights the different elements the show is ready to tease, Hiddleston remarks,”This is something I don’t think Marvel has ever done.“However, the video plays with the cheeky tone of the character and the show by allowing Loki himself to have the last words after a barrage of intense images with,”What are you waiting for?“ The video shows Loki having fun with his manic gaming manners, but it also shows a bit of the Time Variance Authority (TVA). TVA is the organization that tries to curb Loki from his temporal exploits, and in between action beats, Wilson’s Loki and Mobius have some jokes, which fits the overall tone of the MCU quite well. Since the series is about a character who swings between chaotic states of good and evil while still amassing fans, there will be a dichotomy involved. As director Kate Herron herself puts it, the show is “a mixture of tones and genres“, which is perfect for Loki’s tastes. The details of the series are still very much under wraps, as Marvel does with all of its properties, but the series seems to wholeheartedly embrace the character audiences have grown to love over the years. Although often antagonistic, Loki’s journey through the MCU has always drawn him to fans of the series, in large part thanks to Hiddleston’s charismatic performance. As the MCU expanded to TV via Disney +, most weren’t sure what to expect. however, Wandavision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier have proven that the same level of quality and care is put into these shows both behind and in front of the camera. With a proven track record of quality, Loki looks set to continue the trend when it premieres later this month. Next: How Loki Can Still Appear In The MCU After His Disney + Show Source: E! Marvels Hawkeye TV Show made Hailee Steinfeld fall in love with archery

About the Author Timothy mcclelland

(20 articles published)

Tim McClelland is a television and film short story writer for Screen Rant, and his scripts have won more than 25 competitive awards and selections. Tim got his start when his short biography on Augusten Burroughs was published in 2008, and his career has seen him write video game walkthroughs, web content, and interactive fiction for mobile platforms. Tim resides in Durham, North Carolina with a rabid passion for film, television, video games and comics. More from Timothy McClelland







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos