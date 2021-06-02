Actor on ‘The Wire’, ‘Peyton Place’, dozens of other shows – Deadline





Robert Hogan, a television character actor who was a regular at Peyton Square for two seasons and reoffended the Thread and other popular series like Law and order and Alice, is dead. He was 87 years old. His family said he died on May 27 of complications from pneumonia at his home on the coast of Maine. Hogan has amassed over 150 credits over a six-decade career, repeatedly guest on classic shows such as The murder she wrote, Gunsmoke, The FBI, Barnaby Jones, 77 Sunset Strip, The Rockford Files and as Louis Sobotka in four episodes of HBO Season 2 Thread. He also played Greg Stemple in a Half Dozen Alice episodes in the early 80s. He also played Reverend Tom Winter – whose business was certainly more than clerical – in over 60 episodes of the 1960s romantic drama in New England. Peyton Square. Related story The Showbiz and Media Personalities We Lost in 2021 – Photo Gallery During his long television career, Hogan was a regular at a few short-lived series, starring Dennis Dugan in the 1978 drama Steven Bochco-Stephen J. Cannell Richie Brockelman, private investigator – and its follow-up TV movie – and the Midwestern family drama of the 1980s-1981s Secrets of Midland Heights. He also appeared in episodes of soap operas A life to live, Days of our lives, As the world turns, All my children, General Hospital and Another world. On the big screen, his credits include The Lady in Red, Specie II, Blue Christmas, The Sleepy Time Gal and Welcome to the Academy. He also appeared on Broadway in A few good men (1989-91) and Hamlet (1992). His stage career also includes works by Anton Chekhov, Eugene O’Neill and others, including an Outer Critics Circle Award for Never the sinner in 1998. But Hogan’s business was featured in prime-time TV series. The list goes on – from the early 1960s on to dramas such as Cheyenne, Hawaiian Eye, 77 Sunset Strip, The Fugitive and the last season fuzzy area episode “Spur of the moment”. He also appeared in comedies of the time, including Hazelnut and The Donna Reed Show. He would continue to rack up credits throughout this decade and the following two, with stops in popular comedy and drama series including Batman, the show of Mary Tyler Moore, Bonanza, I Dream of Jeannie, Hogan’s Heroes, Hawaii Five-O, Gomer Pyle: USMC, McCloud, Love American Style, Mission: Impossible, The Streets of San Francisco, The Six Million Dollar Man, The Incredible Hulk, Hill Street Blues, Newhart, St. Elsewhere, One Day at a Time, Magnum PI and Spenser: for hire. Born September 28, 1933 in New York’s Queens borough, Hogan served in the military in Korea after high school and returned to New York to study engineering at NYU. After taking an aptitude test to determine if this field was his calling, his family said, the test results produced two words: the arts. “That’s when I tried acting,” they said. Survivors include Mary Hogan, by his 38-year-old wife; three children from a previous marriage to the fine Shannon Hogan: Chris, Stephen and Jud; and grandchildren Susanna and Liam. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations from the New York nonprofit DOROT or the Alzheimer’s Association.







