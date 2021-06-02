‘Real Housewives’ Crystal Kung Minkoff Couldn’t Drive in Arizona





Crystal Kung Minkoff of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” revealed that she had not been licensed to drive in Arizona for several years after receiving a citation in Flagstaff. The new season 11 cast member said on theTeddi tea capsule with Teddi Mellencamp podcast that she has an arrest warrant for her arrest in Arizona. “I can’t drive there, or I’ll get arrested,” she said. After an excerpt from the interview was posted on social networks, fans responded with GIFs and memes as well as criticism of the privilege that allows Kung Minkoff to joke about a run-in with the law. Crystal Kung Minkoff reveals the whole story of her “tenure” The real story behind the “warrant”, however, was not as dramatic as people expected. Kung Minkoff social media follow-up explaining that “The real story is not that exciting.” The incident, she said, happened 22 years ago, when she was 16. While driving on the campus of Northern Arizona University, she was stopped by a campus officer because “it was not my turn to cross the intersection at a four-way stop, and the officer s ‘is pissed off. “So instead of giving me a normal ticket, I was cited for using my car as a weapon,” she wrote in the post. She says she was able to get in touch with a judge after receiving the summons in the mail and being told not to return to Arizona. “The judge thought it was absurd and said, ‘Do you plan to drive here again in the next 6 years? I said ‘no’, “she wrote.” He replied that it was so hard for you to come back to Arizona for a hearing to reject it, so instead don’t come back! “So there is the story,” she concluded. “Sorry, this is boring.” According to Coconino County Website, “Whether you have received a civil or criminal subpoena, you must respond to the court on or before the” You must appear at “date shown on the face of the subpoena. If you fail to do so, an arrest warrant may be issued against your and / or the suspension of your driver’s license, late payment fees, and default judgment fees. “ Reality TV Hot Spot:Here’s why so many Arizonans are on reality TV shows We have contacted the Flagstaff Court of Justice and the NAU for more information on the incident. A review of public records shows no citation for Kung Minkoff in Arizona. Kung Minkoff’s’ Housewives’ biography reads: “No stranger to Beverly Hills’ most elite social circles, Crystal Kung Minkoff is quickly finding her place among women. Plays and doesn’t suffer fools with pleasure.” Contact the reporter at [email protected] or at 602-444-4968. Follow her on Twitter @kimirobinand Instagram @ReporterKiMi. Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.







