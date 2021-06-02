Harry Potter gets weird with American actor’s Deepfake video





Harry potter could be one of the most important film franchises of the 21st century, bringing the iconic saga of novels to life through eight novels. For many fans, it might be impossible to imagine other actors and actresses bringing many of the franchise’s memorable roles to life, but a new viral fan-made video offers an interesting alternative. The video, which was posted by YouTuber Race Archibold, uses deepfake technology to imagine what it would be like if some of the actors in the Harry Potter films were replaced by Americans. The end result, which you can check out below, adds everyone from Keanu Reeves to Bob Odenkirk to Meryl Streep to the franchise. While the video is truly shocking, it’s also chock-full of inspired choices, ranging from Jeff Goldblum as the nearly headless Nick to Adam Driver as Severus Snape. And honestly, Nicolas Cage’s streak as Voldemort works a lot better than fans might have expected. Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone – an adaptation of the novel of the same name by JK Rowling, which introduced the world to “the boy who lived” and the wizarding world – attracted the popular book series that inspired him new global attention. The film’s success led to seven sequels, two prequels (so for), a play, an upcoming major video game, and countless merchandise items. Last month, WarnerMedia Kids & Family announced that it will be celebrating the 20th anniversary of the sorcerer’s stone with two unscripted specials – a quiz series and a film retrospective. “To celebrate the dedicated fans old and new who have passionately kept the magic of the Wizarding World alive in so many forms for decades, these exciting specials will celebrate their Harry Potter fandom in a must-see cross-platform TV event,” said Tom Ascheim , President, Warner Bros. Global Kids, Young Adults and Classics in a press release. “All Potter fans can prepare for this one of a kind celebration by embracing their inner Hermione Granger and studying their knowledge of the wizarding world. For fans who have always wanted to find out what it might be like to take the exams OWL, that’s as close as they get! “ Old-school Robin Ashbrook and Yasmin Shackleton will produce all four of Wizarding World’s hour-long contests. Casey Patterson of Casey Patterson Entertainment (A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote and VAX Live: The Concert to Reunite the World) will executive produce the anniversary retrospective. What do you think of this unique Harry potter deepfake? Which American actor would you like to see join the franchise? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

