What to watch, play, and read in June – The Hollywood Reporter

Welcome to Heat Vision Download, a monthly column from The Hollywood Reporter that examines upcoming movies, TV shows, books, and games in the genre space.

June is gaining momentum for summer, from Loki making a mischievous comeback with a new MCU TV series to an action-packed new Fast Furious hit theaters. On the comic book front, there are a slew of vibrant and festive pride issues hitting the booths this month with LGBTQ + characters across the DC and Marvel universes.

Check out more recommendations from Heat Vision on what you can stream, play, and read in June below.

WHAT TO WATCH

Sailor Moon Eternal: The Movie (June 3)

The two-part animated film debuted in Japan earlier this year and will premiere on Netflix in June. Directed by Chiaki Kon and written by Kazuyuki Fudeyasu, the film is based on the “Dream” arc from Naoko Takeuchi’s manga and will follow Usagi Tsukino as she reunites with her friends to help protect Earth from the Dead Moon Circus and the queen Nehelenia.

Sweet tooth (June 4 – Netflix)

Based on the DC comic of the same name by Jeff Lemire, the Netflix series takes place in a post-apocalyptic world where there are partly human and partly animal hybrids. A hybrid stag boy named Gus (Christian Convery) befriends a wandering loner named Jepperd (Nonso Anozie) and the two embark on an adventure to see what’s left of America, as well as to understand. the origins of Gus and the past of Jepperd.

Loki (June 9 – Disney +)

Tom Hiddleston returns as the God of Evil in the latest MCU series created by Michael Waldron for Disney +. Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, in which Loki stole the Tesseract, an alternate version of him is brought to the mysterious Time Variance Authority (TVA). Loki has the option of being erased from existence due to being a “time variant” or helping to correct the timeline and stop a bigger threat.

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (June 4)

Ed and Lorraine Warren return for the third Conjuring film, based on the trial of 19-year-old Arne Cheyenne Johnson, who tried to blame demonic possession as the reason he murdered his owner in 1981. Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga star in the franchise’s latest entry. horror hit, starring Michael Chaves (who previously directed the Conjuring spin off The curse of La Llorona) direction.

F9 (June 25)

In F9, Vin Diesel returns as Dom Toretto to fight the most talented assassin and most successful pilot he has ever met – his abandoned brother. Diesel is joined by Michelle Rodriguez as Letty Ortiz, alongside Tyrese Gibson, Jordana Brewster and Helen Mirren. Quickly franchise veteran Justin Lin will direct.

WHAT TO PLAY

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (June 11 – PS5)

The 16th part of the Ratchet and Clank the series takes place after the two Ratchet & Clank: in the Nexus (2013) and Ratchet and Clank (2016). Rift apart follows Ratchet and Clank as they cross different worlds in multiple realities to stop Doctor Nefarious.

Mario Golf: Super Rush (June 25 – Switch)

Mario and his pals (as well as his enemies) hit the greens in the seventh installment of the Mario golf series. The latest edition includes: Speed ​​Golf, which has players racing to complete the hole before everyone else; Battle Golf, which takes place in a special arena; and a story mode called “Golf Adventure”.

WHAT TO READ

The conspiracy: the lover (June 1 – DC Comics)

In June, DC launches its DC HORROR imprint with a monthly limited series of five issues based on the terrifying Conjuring franchise. The first issue of the series, The conspiracy: the lover, serves as a prelude to The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It which begins on June 4.

DC Pride (June 8 – DC Comics)

DC is celebrating Pride Month this year with DC Pride, an 80-page anthology comic featuring LGBTQ + characters from the DC Universe. DC Pride Issue 1 will feature fan favorite cameos such as Batwoman, Renee Montoya, Alan Scott, Midnighter, Apollo, Extraño, Poison Ivy, Harley Quinn, and Constantine. DC will also be releasing a series of nine pride-themed variant covers in June, showcasing DC’s best characters as made by top artists in the comic book industry.

Marvel Voices: Pride N ° 1 (June 23 – Marvel Comics)

Marvel Comics will also honor Pride Month with its first-ever gay-centric special highlighting Marvel’s growing tapestry of LGBTQIA + characters. Mystique and Destiny, Nico Minoru and Karolina Dean, Iceman, Daken, Karma and more will embark on thrilling adventures in this issue. Marvel Voices: Pride No. 1 will also explore the history of LGBTQ + inclusion and storytelling at Marvel Comics.