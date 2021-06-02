Marilyn Monroe lookalike lives in the late star’s current home

When Marilyn Monroe was briefly married to Joe DiMaggio in 1954, they moved into a quaint Mediterranean-style honeymoon home in the heart of Hollywood. About 65 years later, a lively Monroe lookalike and her husband bought that same house.

Scotland-born Jasmine Chiswell, 27, is a doppelganger of the late “Some Like It Hot” star, who would have turned 95 on Tuesday. The blonde bombshell’s sparkling smile and chic vintage style and the fact that she lives where the iconic sex symbol once resided has earned her 11.6 million followers on TikTok alone.

Chiswell, who is expecting her first child with husband Maverick, told The Post that she accidentally fell into this character after the couple bought the house about three years ago.

“I’ve always loved vintage fashion since I was little, but I didn’t want to be judged or stand out, so I always thought to myself that maybe one day I would have the confidence to do it,” said she declared.

Jasmine Chiswell on April 21, 2021. Courtesy of Jasmine Chiswell

In 2018, Chiswell and her husband, who is a music producer, were driving around Hollywood looking for a home and stumbled upon a house in the exclusive Outpost Estates neighborhood near the Hills.

“My husband looked online and saw that the house was actually one of where Marilyn lived and it was one of the open houses for sale,” she said of the house, which overlooks Runyon Canyon.

“We fell in love with it immediately,” she added, “not only because it was Marilyn’s house, but it also reminded me of Scotland in a really weird way.”

The couple moved into the four-bedroom, four-full bath home in early 2019, which they bought for $ 2.73 million.

Reminiscent of the Amalfi Coast, the 3,335 square foot home offers canyon views from every room, a huge deck that extends from the living room that provides a place for alfresco dining, and a fit pool and spa. cave.

Monroe, who died in 1962, made her home in the house for a few years before marrying DiMaggio in 1954. The couple lived there together for nine months before their divorce, around the time she moved to New York to film. “The Seven Year Itch. After their divorce, the” Gentlemen Prefer Blondes “actress married playwright Arthur Miller and moved to the Big Apple. She was found dead of a barbiturate overdose in her last home in Brentwood. .

Although she had lived in Monroe’s house decades later, Chiswell did not understand why there were so many items left in the house that had not been emptied, including an incinerator she had found with two magazines dating from the time when Marilyn and Joe lived there.

“You could see that someone had drawn circles on some parts of the magazine, and it could have been Marilyn’s or Joe’s handwriting,” she said.

Joe DiMaggio escorts his ex-wife Marilyn Monroe to the premiere of his film “The Seven Year Itch” on June 1, 1955. Bettmann Archives

Marilyn Monroe was born Norma Jeane Mortenson in 1926. She died in 1962. Getty Images

Jasmine Chiswell on April 11, 2021. Courtesy of Jasmine Chiswell

While her TikTok and social media profiles are cheerful videos and photos of her immaculate pin-up life, Chiswell revealed that since moving into the house, they’ve had “a lot of weird things.” including footsteps every night as they tried to sleep.

“We hear footsteps most nights. We’ve tried everything, ”Chiswell explained. “We’re like ‘It can’t be animals.’ We had someone to check real estate and nothing I know our dogs go down the halls and it’s like someone is touching and petting them.

“At first my husband and I were a little scared, but this energy doesn’t hurt, she’s happy, it doesn’t bother us anymore.”

Jasmine Chiswell on March 10, 2021. Courtesy of Jasmine Chiswell

Jasmine Chiswell on April 8, 2021. Courtesy of Jasmine Chiswell

Marilyn Monroe poses for a publicity still for the 20th Century Fox film “Some Like it Hot” in 1958 in Los Angeles. Getty Images

As Chiswell lives and breathes Marilyn Monroe, she said her look didn’t really start to change until 2017 when she stumbled upon an “old-fashioned store in Los Angeles” that inspired her.

“It made me realize that I wanted to try hair and makeup and see how it goes,” she said. “It took me a while to get my hair this way, and the makeup with the clothes.”

Chiswell explained that she first worked with some of her modern clothes to make them vintage and built her closet from there. She then realized that her hair was too long to create that 50s vibe and so had to cut it and that’s when Marilyn’s comparisons started to happen.

Jasmine Chiswell on January 6, 2021. Courtesy of Jasmine Chiswell

Jasmine Chiswell on April 19, 2021. Courtesy of Jasmine Chiswell

“I did it really short, and I got it blonde, and I didn’t think about it at the time, but I dressed vintage and got pulled over in the street with people saying to me : “Oh my God, you look so much like Marilyn Monroe,” she said, “so it wasn’t intentional at first, it just happened. ”

Today, Chiswell has built a huge social network on which she constantly blogs about her journey to dress the role.

“It’s my full-time job. It really changed my life in the best way, ”she said. “The community that I have built, we are like a family.”

Her husband, Maverick, explained some of the strangest social media requests that Chiswell addresses from his many fans.

Jasmine Chiswell, alongside her husband, Maverick. Courtesy of Jasmine Chiswell

“As far as direct messages go, she gets a bunch of weird stuff not your typical weird stuff, like feet, but some people will just ask for her big toes… one toe.”

Despite the spooky demands, Maverick is fully supportive of her and has even joined in on the occasion to dress vintage.

“We always go shopping, and I always say I’ll never dress vintage,” he said. “I thought it looked cool on women, but on men, I thought it would look stupid. But you know it grew on me.