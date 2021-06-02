WWE NXT Results: Winners, Ratings, Reactions & June 1 Highlights | Launderer report





0 out of 4 Credit: WWE.com With less than two weeks until NXT TakeOver: In Your House 2021, the June 1 edition of WWE NXT has started building the massive black and gold brand’s spectacle. Kyle O’Reilly, Pete Dunne and Johnny Gargano all tried their luck against Karrion Kross, but only one was able to challenge the NXT champion at TakeOver. They would open the show in a must-see clash between three of NXT’s top stars. The NXT Tag Team Championships were on the line between two longtime rivals. Nash Carter and Wes Lee found themselves in a tough fight against Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza. Would MSK be able to fight another top challenger in a tough division, or would Legado del Fantasma win back some gold? Only those two matches were promised for the night, but many more were expected given the rivalries that developed. Raquel Gonzalez attacked Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart last week, preparing for revenge. Franky Monet has made his debut and will likely be watching everyone closely. We haven’t seen much of Kushida since beating Santos Escobar to retain the NXT Cruiserweight Championship, but he should have plenty of potential challengers. Escobar himself had gone on to target North American champion Bronson Reed. Everything was possible for this great show and the old TakeOver card. The only promise was two must-see games.

1 of 4 Kyle O’Reilly went for the knee brace early on Pete Dunne and Johnny Gargano, but The Bruiserweight escaped O’Reilly’s grip and locked himself in his own armband. The Bruiserweight willingly tortured both men with an emphasis on the hands of the competitors. Johnny Wrestling found himself at a disadvantage compared to the technical wizards, so instead he looked for opportunities to strike an explosive attack and try to steal the victory. The Heels eventually teamed up to try and take down O’Reilly, but he bounced off an explosive double clothesline. The Bruiserweight stepped up the Gargano Escape and then reached the Bitter End. O’Reilly smashed the pin with a plunging knee drop on both men. Adam Cole arrived to detonate the three men with a steel chair, then pulled out the official who attempted to stop him. Cole struck the final blow on Gargano, who sent an angry William Regal safe. With all three absent, the match has been called off for the time being. Result Gargano v O’Reilly v Dunne goes to a no-contest due to interference from Cole. To note B Analysis Three of NXT’s best went all out in a uniquely styled triple threat. The three men were involved for most of the game rather than the game turning into a series of one-on-one clashes. Dunne and O’Reilly have always had chemistry, but Gargano also worked well with both men. At some point we have to face Johnny Wrestling against O’Reilly and Dunne. While Gargano has faced Dunne before, it’s a very different dynamic. There was no winner at the end, which was a unique choice that made sense. Cole has been out of action for some time, but he always felt right for the NXT Championship. It was a backdrop for an even more complicated title scene.

2 of 4 Ember Moon charged into the ring as William Regal tried to argue with Adam Cole behind the back. The goddess of war called Raquel Gonzalez. Security prevented Gonzalez from fighting Moon, but Dakota Kai snuck up on Moon and attacked her from behind. LA Knight told the world Ted DiBiase was watching him take out Jake Atlas, who beat Cameron Grimes two weeks ago. Knight, however, found himself in trouble early on against Atlas, who encountered his attack with basic strength. Knight returned with a jumping choker, which brought out The Million Dollar Man. Knight was distracted by the arrival of DiBiase, trying to show up in the WWE Hall of Fame. However, Atlas couldn’t steal the victory with a roll up, finally allowing Knight to take over. Cameron Grimes decided to go out during the match to speak to DiBiase. This fueled Atlas, who struck the transport of a firefighter rolling in a standing moon jump for a near fall. Atlas hit the DDT wheel and won without fail. Knight subsequently blamed Grimes for the loss. Result Atlas def. Knight by fallen. To note B + Analysis The show’s chaotic opening worked well, including the sudden transition to Moon calling Gonzalez. NXT quickly put together a big match for the NXT Women’s Championship at TakeOver. It had been too long since The War Goddess was in the singles title contention. Knight was rarely protected in NXT for a reason. He is an artist who can make his way after losses. It was always surprising for him to lose to Atlas. It was an important victory for Atlas. He had time and delivered a large quantity. While Atlas still needs to be honed in the ring, he is one of NXT’s most exciting performers. He has the athleticism and the strength to compete with anyone. Ultimately, it was about whether Grimes and Knight would inherit the Million Dollar Legacy. It’s worth considering whether Atlas could earn his place for a surprise victory in this feud.

3 out of 4 Behind the scenes, Austin Theory and Oney Lorcan walked backstage near the coaching staff, both convinced their man would have won the Triple Threat without Adam Cole. Cole called his shot on the NXT Championship. He laughed at Karrion Kross until the NXT champion arrived. William Regal tried to stop Cole from breaking through in a title shot. Instead, Kross made it clear that he wants Kyle O’Reilly, Pete Dunne, Johnny Gargano and Cole in TakeOver. To note re Analysis It was an awkward segment that continued to strip Kross’ unique aura. Once the monster in the shadows that no one wanted to fight, now everyone calls the NXT champion, and he accepts it like any other “fighting champion”. The Herald of Doomsday shouldn’t step into the ring because Cole is laughing at them. We shouldn’t let Cole hurl phrases like “Mr. Overrated” at a supposedly dominant monster, and Kross shouldn’t respond by calling Cole “no longer special.” These petty phrases could be used by anyone. It’s not a good way to treat one of the few characters in a series that relies primarily on wrestlers. The setting up of the Fatal 5-Way match also didn’t make sense if Kross was only really mad at Cole.

4 out of 4 Candice LeRae couldn’t focus on her interview, even with her anger at the focus on Poppy appearing next week, as Indi Hartwell was sulking with powerful ’80s ballads. Dexter Lumis found his headphones and listened to the music. Xia Li challenged Mercedes Martinez because of her history in the Mae Young Classic. A video package was shown for newbie Carmelo Hayes, who wanted to make an immediate impression. The newcomer did it right away by kicking Kushida in the face. Hayes’ offense knocked Kushida off balance, hitting hard and fast. The Japanese Superstar must build his game plan as the match progresses, survive a springboard clothesline for a near fall, and respond with forearms. However, despite Hayes’ best efforts, he still couldn’t escape when Kushida locked him in the Hoverboard Lock. He tapped. Result Kushida def. Hayes fell to retain the NXT Cruiserweight Championship. To note A Analysis It was a very good game that did exactly what he planned to do. Hayes arrived as a stranger to most casual viewers, and he delivered every moment of this contest. While the cruiserweight division has been a bit of a graveyard for talent, working mostly in 205 Live, those who have been able to have the time to work with NXT have gained a ton of credibility. Hayes immediately won it with his performance against Kushida. The NXT cruiserweight champion went on to elevate the title with every performance. He is a true shining light in the division and can continue to push the stars to the next level like this.







