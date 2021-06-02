Rapper DaBaby released after questioning in shooting investigation





Grammy nominated rapper in MIAMI (AP) DaBabywas arrested for questioning and later released by Miami Beach police over a shooting that injured two people, officials said on Tuesday. Police said two suspects were currently in custody. Jonathan Kirk, DaBabys’ legal name, was one of many people interviewed by officials on Tuesday, Miami Beach Police spokesman Ernesto Rodriguez said in a press release. Rodriguez had said earlier that several potential suspects had been arrested. He later noted that DaBaby was released while two other people were held as suspects. Police received several 911 calls reporting the shooting just after 11:30 p.m. Monday. Officers found one person shot in the shoulder and another in the leg. Both were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital. The police did not disclose the identity of the injured. One was treated in a hospital and released, while the second remains in hospital in critical condition. Filming took place on Ocean Drive, a popular strip of restaurants and hotels in South Beach. BET Awards:Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby top nominations with seven nods each DaBaby, 29, was arrested earlier this year in Los Angeles. Beverly Hills Police said he took a loaded gun to an upscale store on Rodeo Drive. The song by North Carolina rappers Rockstar was one of the biggest hits of 2020 and was nominated for a Grammy Award for Record of the Year. No one immediately responded to an email sent to DaBabys representatives for comment. Who is DaBaby? Meet the chart-topping rapper behind ‘Rockstar’ Rapper DaBaby arrested in Beverly Hillson’s Concealed Weapon Charge Contribution: Freida Frisaro, Associated Press; Charles Trepany, USA TODAY

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos