Changing the Game Review: The Moving Hulu Documentary About Trans Athletes

With an unprecedented number of anti-trans bills signed in the first half of this year, the Human Rights Campaign didn’t have to wait until June. declare 2021 the worst year for LGBTQ rights in recent history. Of the 17 new laws and dozens of bills passed by state legislatures, the vast majority concern prohibiting transgender youth from participating in sports consistent with their gender identity. As the latest lightning rod issue for fanatics, trans athletes have made national news for the past two years.

What too often gets lost in the incendiary headlines are the real people – um, children – whose young lives are affected by these discriminatory policies. Hulu’s moving new documentary “Changing the Game” presents a more complete portrait of three such athletes, a wrestler, a runner and a skier who are wise beyond their years. By following their passion while living their truth, they are literally a game-changer. The film cuts across a large cross-section of the country, taking place in small towns in Texas, Connecticut and New Hampshire, to explore different policies and the myriad of challenges facing young trans athletes.

“Changing the Game” opens with Texan wrestler Mack Beggs, a trans boy who is the reigning state champion – in women’s wrestling. While Mack and his competitors would both love to see him compete with other boys, Texas state politics forbid it. A flashy montage cuts two local ranch bulls locking the horns against the frantic but graceful moves of a high school wrestling tournament. With his drooping blonde hair tangled against his forehead, Mack works out assiduously with his jacked trainer.

Most of the people in Mack’s life – his grandparents, his trainer, and his beloved sweetheart – incredibly support his gender identity and desire to compete as a boy. His gun grandmother emerges as a real character. A local sheriff who likes to show off her multiple handguns, she identifies as a Republican, but says no one better go after her grandson. Mack comes across as the focal point of the film, perhaps because his story is most likely to influence closed minds who cry “fairness.” He easily beats all of his opponents, although every win is bittersweet as he often leaves competitors in tears and leaves the mat for angry boos.

Even when state policies are in place to protect trans athletes, the backlash for spectators can be brutal. Every time Connecticut track star Andraya Yearwood overtakes her competition for another win, she has to slip on a glove of angry white women screaming about Title 9 or the added challenge of running on her period. Like JK Rowling and other TERFs, they seem obsessed with the essentialist category of female / girl gender as a hurdle to overcome, rather than an arbitrary assignment based on something as trivial as anatomy. Coach Andreya, another well-meaning cis person who does their best with trans youth, offers a refreshing holistic approach to fairness, emphasizing that sport is more than wins and losses.

The less inflammatory subject of “Changing the Game”, Sarah Huckman, is a Nordic and alpine skier who lives in New Hampshire. As she does not constantly smoke the competition, her presence in the women’s team has not aroused the same controversy in her community. In addition to her impressive activist work (her section ends with her testimony in the state capital), she is an important addition to the film to show how mundane her presence on the team is. Surrounded by cheerful friends, she’s just another girl on the ski team, filming her makeup tutorial vlogs in the bathroom. While ability shouldn’t come into play, Sarah’s story proves that most trans athletes aren’t going to drastically alter competition in their sport of choice.

With a plethora of anti-trans laws to come, we hope “Game Changer” becomes an essential tool in educating the public on this hot issue. It’s far too easy for someone who doesn’t know trans people, let alone trans children, to get sucked in by the experts on fairness and so-called biological benefits. “Changing the Game” goes beyond these dehumanizing headlines to show the real people affected by harmful anti-trans policies or the lack of any meaningful legal protections. Maybe the next time they hear about a sports ban for trans youth, they’ll see integrity, courage and innocence on the faces of Mack, Andreya and Sarah. It would be a real game-changer.

“Change the Game” is now streaming on Hulu.

