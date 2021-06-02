Entertainment
Changing the Game Review: The Moving Hulu Documentary About Trans Athletes
This timely portrait goes beyond the headlines to show the heavy toll of discrimination on three high school trans athletes.
With an unprecedented number of anti-trans bills signed in the first half of this year, the Human Rights Campaign didn’t have to wait until June. declare 2021 the worst year for LGBTQ rights in recent history. Of the 17 new laws and dozens of bills passed by state legislatures, the vast majority concern prohibiting transgender youth from participating in sports consistent with their gender identity. As the latest lightning rod issue for fanatics, trans athletes have made national news for the past two years.
What too often gets lost in the incendiary headlines are the real people – um, children – whose young lives are affected by these discriminatory policies. Hulu’s moving new documentary “Changing the Game” presents a more complete portrait of three such athletes, a wrestler, a runner and a skier who are wise beyond their years. By following their passion while living their truth, they are literally a game-changer. The film cuts across a large cross-section of the country, taking place in small towns in Texas, Connecticut and New Hampshire, to explore different policies and the myriad of challenges facing young trans athletes.
“Changing the Game” opens with Texan wrestler Mack Beggs, a trans boy who is the reigning state champion – in women’s wrestling. While Mack and his competitors would both love to see him compete with other boys, Texas state politics forbid it. A flashy montage cuts two local ranch bulls locking the horns against the frantic but graceful moves of a high school wrestling tournament. With his drooping blonde hair tangled against his forehead, Mack works out assiduously with his jacked trainer.
Most of the people in Mack’s life – his grandparents, his trainer, and his beloved sweetheart – incredibly support his gender identity and desire to compete as a boy. His gun grandmother emerges as a real character. A local sheriff who likes to show off her multiple handguns, she identifies as a Republican, but says no one better go after her grandson. Mack comes across as the focal point of the film, perhaps because his story is most likely to influence closed minds who cry “fairness.” He easily beats all of his opponents, although every win is bittersweet as he often leaves competitors in tears and leaves the mat for angry boos.
Even when state policies are in place to protect trans athletes, the backlash for spectators can be brutal. Every time Connecticut track star Andraya Yearwood overtakes her competition for another win, she has to slip on a glove of angry white women screaming about Title 9 or the added challenge of running on her period. Like JK Rowling and other TERFs, they seem obsessed with the essentialist category of female / girl gender as a hurdle to overcome, rather than an arbitrary assignment based on something as trivial as anatomy. Coach Andreya, another well-meaning cis person who does their best with trans youth, offers a refreshing holistic approach to fairness, emphasizing that sport is more than wins and losses.
The less inflammatory subject of “Changing the Game”, Sarah Huckman, is a Nordic and alpine skier who lives in New Hampshire. As she does not constantly smoke the competition, her presence in the women’s team has not aroused the same controversy in her community. In addition to her impressive activist work (her section ends with her testimony in the state capital), she is an important addition to the film to show how mundane her presence on the team is. Surrounded by cheerful friends, she’s just another girl on the ski team, filming her makeup tutorial vlogs in the bathroom. While ability shouldn’t come into play, Sarah’s story proves that most trans athletes aren’t going to drastically alter competition in their sport of choice.
With a plethora of anti-trans laws to come, we hope “Game Changer” becomes an essential tool in educating the public on this hot issue. It’s far too easy for someone who doesn’t know trans people, let alone trans children, to get sucked in by the experts on fairness and so-called biological benefits. “Changing the Game” goes beyond these dehumanizing headlines to show the real people affected by harmful anti-trans policies or the lack of any meaningful legal protections. Maybe the next time they hear about a sports ban for trans youth, they’ll see integrity, courage and innocence on the faces of Mack, Andreya and Sarah. It would be a real game-changer.
Category B
“Change the Game” is now streaming on Hulu.
Register: Stay up to date with the latest film and TV news! Sign up for our email newsletters here.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]